ROGERSVILLE — The fundraising campaign for the Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration Fireworks spectacular received a boost recently thanks to a $500 donation from First Community Bank.
Last month, Greeneville attorney and Hawkins County native Crystal Jessee issued a challenge to all attorneys in Hawkins and surrounding counties to match her $2,000 donation.
The previous Fourth of July Celebration Committee disbanded, and no plans were made for the celebration this year.
That’s when former Chairman Dr. Blaine Jones and Treasurer Mark DeWitte stepped back into the picture after a five-year hiatus.
“We couldn’t let it just go away after all the work we had put into it over the years, as well as the work those who succeeded us put in the last few years,” said DeWitte, who worked alongside Jones for over 15 years on the celebration.
Jones, who chaired the event for 25 years, said they couldn’t let things go by the wayside without trying to continue some sort of event that could bring the community together — “especially in this time of pandemic and uncertainty.”
Although the traditional day of live music, food and games at Rogersville City Park probably won’t happen again this year, there will be fireworks.
At about 9:30 p.m. on July 3, Bob and Julie Smith with Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Co. will put on a fireworks display reminiscent of the ones Jones and crew did for so many years.
“What we decided we could do on short notice is raise money to have a really good fireworks show at the Rogersville City Park,” Jones said. “Everybody loves a good fireworks show, and we always had the best around, so that is what we are hoping to do again this year.”
Sponsors and donations are being sought to make this year’s fireworks extravaganza the best in the area once again.
Donations can be mailed to the Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857, or they can be made online via bit.ly/Rog4July.
If you would like to discuss becoming a main sponsor, call Dr. Blaine Jones at (423) 272-3150.
The celebration is being run under the auspices of Four Square Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization run by Jones and DeWitte. Donations and support may be tax-deductible.