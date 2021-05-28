ROGERSVILLE - With Rogersville's Fourth of July Celebration quickly approaching, organizers are making one more appeal to the public and potential sponsors to help offset the cost.
Although the Rogersville branch of the Appalachian Credit Union recently contributed $500, event chairman Dr. Blaine Jones said Wednesday that donations for the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration have "slowed to a trickle".
“We really could use several more large sponsors/donations to put us over ‘top’ so to speak," Jones said. "But, like we always say, any size donation, large or small will help us out. We are very, very close to being at a level of a fireworks show that we have never seen in these parts and you know as well as I, we have seen some huge fireworks shows in Rogersville from Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company”.
Traditionally in Rogersville when the Fourth of July arrives on a Sunday the Fourth of July Celebration takes place Saturday, July 3.
In the past that celebration has featured a full day of live music, children's games, food, and other activities at Rogersville City Park.
Although this year's event is pared down quite a bit, DJ Ridge Charles will begin playing music at the park 5 p.m. for anyone who wants to come early, have a picnic, or stake out a premium location to watch the fireworks.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., with a fireworks soundtrack broadcast on WRGS.
Jones and co-organizer Mark DeWitte noted that the pandemic isn't over, and that's one reason the celebration wasn't planned with many of the past activities.
“We also understood the impact of the pandemic and the possible implications of that and finally, we just did not have the time to plan the event and then raise funding for it all,” Jones said.
DeWitte added, “We would love to see a successful fireworks show this year and then hopefully someone steps up and says they would like to build off this and continue the Celebration for years to come."
Donations can be sent to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Donations may be tax deductible through the Four Square, Inc. nonprofit organization that Jones and DeWitte founded for all of their events and services like the 4th of July Celebration.
Anyone interested in being a major sponsor or who wants to discuss a large donation can contact Dr. Jones at 423-272-3150.