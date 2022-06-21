BRISTOL — Jimmie Rodgers, the legendary country crooner and yodeler, helped bring commercial country music to fruition and put Bristol on the map through the 1927 Bristol Sessions. Now, Rodgers’ most recognizable guitar is on display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the famed country music recordings.
“This has been a long time in the making,” said BCM Museum Head Curator Renee Rodgers during Tuesday’s unveiling. “We are so glad to see it in front of you today.”
The instrument is a custom-ordered 1927 Martin 000-45 dubbed the “Blue Yodel.” The guitar was not played during the 1927 Bristol Sessions, but it was Jimmie Rodgers' most iconic and well-known instrument played throughout his lifetime.
“He was known for buying them and selling them regularly while dealing with financial hardships, but this one he performed with and kept throughout his career,” Renee Rodgers said. “Though Jimmie Rodgers did not perform with it in the 1927 sessions, it is perhaps one of the most recognized of his guitars.”
After Jimmie Rodgers' death in 1933, the singer’s widow loaned the guitar to country singer Ernest Tubb, who played the Martin guitar for more than 40 years. The guitar was later on display at the Jimmie Rodgers museum in Meridian, Mississippi, until it made its way to Bristol, Virginia, to help celebrate the Bristol Sessions, held July 25 through Aug. 5, 1927. The singer’s family has loaned the guitar to the BCM Museum, which will display the instrument through March 2023.
“We are very grateful to the family of the artist that facilitated the loan of this object with us,” Renee Rodgers told the crowd on Tuesday. “That makes it possible for us to share it with you.”
Jimmie Rodgers was known as the “Blue Yodeler” for his mixture of mountain twang and yodeling vocals that blended with blues to create some of the earliest country music recordings in America.
The guitar was meant to read “Blue Yodeler”, but a lack of space dubbed the custom Martin the “Blue Yodel” instead.
Inside the sound hole sits a note from C.F. Martin, the founder of Martin Guitars, who gifted the instrument to Jimmie Rodgers. The loopy, cursive words written on the faded note read, “To Jimmie Rodgers, America's Blue Yodeler, with all good wishes — C. Fredrick Martin III July 27, 1928."
The guitar also includes the singer’s name in pearly inlay on the neck of the instrument and the word “Thanks” on the back. Jimmie Rodgers was known to flip his guitar around to show the crowd his message during shows throughout his career.
The BCM Museum aims to offer special programming to the public centered around Jimmie Rodgers while his iconic guitar sits on display on the second floor of the museum.
Paula Hurt, the managing director of the BCM, said the 95th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions will also be celebrated through the Farm and Fun Time show scheduled for July 21 at the Paramount. The show will feature musical guests Rhonda Vincent and the Rage and Lauren Morrow, plus Roni Stoneman from “Hee Haw” with host band Bill and the Belles. Hurt also said descendants of the 1927 Bristol Session artists have been invited to attend the show.
For more information, go to https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/.