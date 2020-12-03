The weather has turned in favor of Tennessee skiers and snowboarders.
Ober Gatlinburg is happy to announce the opening of Tennessee’s only Ski and Snowboard Area tomorrow (Friday) at noon. Mogul Ridge, Upper Bear, Cub Way, Castle Run, Ski School and Terrain Park will all open with a 12”-24” base.
Ober Gatlinburg snowmakers have been busy this past week and continue to make snow whenever temperatures allow. New automated snowmaking technology allows snowmakers to adjust water and air pressure remotely on several snow guns to optimize snowmaking output.
For those who are interested in learning to ski or snowboard, the Magic Carpet conveyor lift on the Ski School slope is one of Ober Gatlinburg’s latest additions which ease new participants into snowsports.
For the most up-to-date information, please check the slope report on Ober Gatlinburg’s website https://obergatlinburg.com/. For information on Ober Gatlinburg COVID-19 protocols, visit the COVID-19 FAQ page, https://obergatlinburg.com/protocol/. Face coverings are required in all indoor areas, slope lift lines, the Aerial Tramway, and the Tubing Park.
The Snow Tubing Park, Cubbies Snow Zone, Ice Skating, Ice Bumper Cars (not available during holiday periods), other seasonal activities, The Shops at Ober, The Seasons of Ober Restaurant and the Loft Lounge will also be available to guests of Ober Gatlinburg.
Event Schedule
Jan. 12 — Ladies Night (Food Drive)
Jan. 14 — College Night (Food Drive)
Jan. 23 — Ober Rocks: Live Music, Slopes ‘til midnight
Feb. 5 — Ladies Night (Food Drive)
Feb. 7 — College Night (Food Drive)
Feb. 20 — 80’s night: Concert
March 2 — Ladies Night (Food Drive)
March 4 — College Night (Food Drive)
March 7 – Spring Fling (Pond Skimming & Season Pass Sale)
Weekly Events
Thursdays: Ober Gatlinburg Race Program (Jan. 7th through Feb. 25th)
Sundays: Slope side Church Service at 12:30 on the top of Castle Run (ski and snowboard participants)