No streaming service turns out as many original films as Netflix. That could be good or bad. It’s good because it gives you a lot of choices, but bad because the quality of the choices is diluted. In general, I will choose quality, though I fear “Heart of Stone” may be a casualty of the quantity over quality ideology of Netflix.
Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is part of an elite espionage team working for MI6. Parker (Jamie Dornan) and Yang (Jing Lusi) are the field agents and Bailey (Paul Ready) and Stone are the tech support members of the team that always stay in the van. Well, almost always.
The team is on a mission to abduct the world’s number one arms dealer on a mountaintop in the Italian Alps. As always happens in these situations, something goes wrong and Stone must exit the van and enter the casino to gain access to the security system in use by the casino. In her haste to get back down the mountain to help extract the arms dealer, Stone twists her ankle but tells the others to go on without her.
This is when the movie reveals to the audience that Stone is a plant inside the MI6 team. She’s actually a field agent for an even more covert espionage group called Charter. Its mission as an organization is to ensure as much peace as possible on a global scale with no apparent alliance to any government. Stone, one of its best agents, has been undercover in MI6 for a year.
Charter is effective mainly due to a piece of technology called The Heart, which can hack into any computer system in the world with ease. It provides its agents with an almost unbeatable level of knowledge and instantly calculates the probabilities of success for agents in real time during an operation. Still, it couldn’t salvage the mission of abducting the arms dealer. But something is rotten in Denmark. Someone is making moves behind the scenes with an agenda that is unknown.
If the plot of “Heart of Stone” sounds familiar to you, you are not alone. It’s very similar to “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.” Both films have an omnipotent piece of technology that knows everything and controls everything. Both films speak to the dangers of technology and artificial intelligence. Both films need an almost superhuman agent to save the day. The story of the film is decidedly not original.
Like many spy thrillers, much of what occurs here is beyond the realm of belief. In “Heart of Stone” most of that is reserved for technology so advanced that it’s almost laughable. Some may see it as fun, and maybe a few parts of the fake technology are enjoyable, but for the most part it made me roll my eyes. I don’t mind to somewhat suspend my disbelief for a movie, but this film goes too far. In other words, to enjoy this movie you shouldn’t use your brain at all.
Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman!) is clearly the star of the show. She is the best part of the movie because it’s impossible to not like Gal. She brings a certain humanity and hopefulness to every role she plays that is hard to ignore. You want her to succeed in whatever it is she’s doing because you know she’s always one of the good guys.
But even Gal Gadot couldn’t save “Heart of Stone” from its entirely predictable storyline that contains all the usual tropes of a spy movie. It became so easy to predict that I said out loud what would happen 20 minutes before it actually did happen on screen. Maybe one turn in the entire film was a surprise. The rest is predictable and, in a few parts, even goofy it’s so hard to believe.
If you just want something on the TV as background noise that will take zero attention and brainpower while you are otherwise occupied, give “Heart of Stone” a try. Otherwise, it’s a sizable disappointment and an easy pass.
Grade: C-
Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action and some language.
Bradley Griffith is a local attorney and a lifelong movie buff.
