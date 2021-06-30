NORTON — The City of Norton’s annual Independence Day Celebration will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, July 3, in downtown Norton.
The event’s downtown festivities will be held in the Norton Municipal Parking Lot, at the 700 block of Park Avenue NW near DoughMakers Pizza and the Norton Friends and Farmers Market building.
A parade, sponsored by the Norton Lions Club, starts at 7 p.m. The parade will begin at Dairy Queen and travel toward First Bank & Trust. Other festivities will include food truck vendors, DJ J.P. playing songs throughout the evening, and kids’ inflatables and slides.
Fireworks begin at 9:50 p.m. and will be fired from J.I. Burton High School. Due to safety concerns, the high school’s stadium will be off limits Saturday evening.
Monday, July 5, is the rain date for Saturday’s event.
The event is sponsored by the Norton Parks and Recreation Department.