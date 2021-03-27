BLOUNTVILLE — A collection of terrific writings and visual art submissions delighted the judges of the 31st annual "Echoes and Images" student literary and visual art publication at Northeast State Community College.
Winners were announced for the publication’s 2020-21 competition. Student submissions were made during the fall semester in the categories of Fiction, Non-Fiction, Poetry, and Visual Arts. Judges with expertise in each category selected the award winners.
In the fiction category, Peyton Kyle Minnick won the first-place award for the work, "Seas of Aquarius." Kaitlyn Reynolds took second place for "Dark Waters Crossing." Rebekah Saulsbury received third place with "The Visit." An honorable mention notice went to Hannah Saulsbury for "Scary in the Dark."
In the non-fiction category, Meghan Lewis won the first-place award for "Home Bird." Second place went to Tanner Ezzell for the work, "Subtle Markings." Julia Leann Collins nabbed third place for "The Little Blue House." Earning Honorable Mention nods were Kyrie Nielsen ("Staring Contest"), Mikayla Tipton ("The Thorn That Killed My Rose"); and Preston Gaussart ("My COVID 19 Story").
For the poetry category, Christine Smuniewski claimed the first-place award for "Something About Tennessee." Ella Brianne Clifton received the second-place award with "For SDR." Third place went to Kaylee Stinson for "from the morgue with love."
Honorable mention notices went to these contributing poets: Cody Alan Dishner for "My Bleak Garden" and Brandi Harshman for "Losing Time."
The poetry category received several quality entries. The following students were named finalists by judges: Cody Dishner for "Edna," Hannah Saulsbury for "Labors of the Day," Kayla Hubbard for "The Farm," Kaylee Rose for "A Winter Snowfall," Kyrie Nielsen for "Letters to the Past," Mike Byrd for "Lights and Music of the Streets," Raegan Cheyanne Poland for "Shopping in 2020" and "The Night," and Skyler Wyatt for "Smoke."
In the visual art category, Amanda Anderson took the first-place award with "Spinning Crow," a digital media work. The second-place prize went to Amy Patrick for "Beautiful Diversity," a mixed media work on canvas. Joseph B. McCracken received third place with "Bison Parade" photography.
Honorable mention recognition went to Sophie Kooy for "Trojan Horse" (mixed media sculpture) and "Traci B. Ward for Descent" (mixed media). Other art submissions noted for distinction by the judge were: Amanda Anderson for "Forbearance," Brandi Harshman for "Conjoined," Chloe Smith for "Tiger," Jessica Gregg for "Be Still," Riley Owen for "Self-Portrait," Rachel M. Evans for "Free for Everyone: 1st of June Triptych" and Sarah Kirk for "Sandpiper."
First-, second- and third-place recipients in all categories will be published this spring in the 31st edition of "Echoes and Images." Other winning entries will be published as space permits.