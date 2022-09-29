Northeast State Community College
NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College’s annual Because of You Campaign kicked off this week across all campus locations.

Northeast State logo

The annual scholarship fundraising event happens from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7. Because of You aims to raise scholarship money for students attending Northeast State. All funds raised during the campaign are used for Northeast State student scholarships administered through the college’s foundation.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Friends of Northeast State are invited to learn more and participate in this annual campaign. Go online to www.northeaststat.edu/boyc to get details on the ways to give and how you can help students through Because of You.