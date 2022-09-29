BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College’s annual Because of You Campaign kicked off this week across all campus locations.
The annual scholarship fundraising event happens from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7. Because of You aims to raise scholarship money for students attending Northeast State. All funds raised during the campaign are used for Northeast State student scholarships administered through the college’s foundation.
The campaign hosts a series of events sponsored by departments from across the college. This year’s headlining events include the Bear Bucks craft sale, the cutest pets contest, a chrysanthemum sale, Northeast State’s Got Talent Contest and the dance contest.
Northeast State faculty, staff, students and the public contribute toward these events to fund scholarships for students. The Because of You Campaign was initially created to increase program awareness and faculty/staff participation.
Now in its 12th year, the campaign has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund student scholarships.
A news release said Northeast State and the foundation express their deep gratitude to all faculty, staff, students, and alumni for their generosity to make Because of You a success.
Friends of Northeast State are invited to learn more and participate in this annual campaign. Go online to www.northeaststat.edu/boyc to get details on the ways to give and how you can help students through Because of You.