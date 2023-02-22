Will Boyd

Jazz musician Will Boyd will perform in a free concert Feb. 28 at Northeast State Community College. The last-day-of-the-month performance celebrates February as Black History Month.

 Photo via Northeast State Community College, used with permission of Bill Foster Photos

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College is closing out Black History Monday with jazz musician Will Boyd.

Northeast State

The school's Cultural Activities Committee and Multicultural Cultural Center will welcome jazz instrumentalist and composer Boyd for a performance the last day of this month, celebrating February as Black History Month.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you