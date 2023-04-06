Local News Graphic

BULLS GAP — A new event scheduled to take place in Hawkins County in early summer is looking for sponsors, vendors, nonprofits and musicians.

The Hawkins County Family Festival, which will be held June 9-11 in Bulls Gap, is being organized by Connie Johnson, the owner of Hope Helps TN, a food pantry and clothes closet in Kingsport.

For more information, email hawkinsfestival3bullsfarm@gmail.com.

