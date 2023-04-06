BULLS GAP — A new event scheduled to take place in Hawkins County in early summer is looking for sponsors, vendors, nonprofits and musicians.
The Hawkins County Family Festival, which will be held June 9-11 in Bulls Gap, is being organized by Connie Johnson, the owner of Hope Helps TN, a food pantry and clothes closet in Kingsport.
“There are a lot of nonprofits out there, smaller ones and even some of the large ones, that folks have no idea what these people do or how they help,” Johnson said. “So they don’t know where to go to get help, and the purpose of the festival is to bring the community and the nonprofits together for the mutual benefit of both. So that the nonprofits can hopefully find volunteers and/or supporters, and the community can see where they need to go or they can direct folks they know who need help.”
Johnson is working to line up sponsors, musicians, vendors and food trucks for the event.
All nonprofits will be able to set up and participate in the festival at no cost and have a chance to speak on stage about what they do.
Here is a breakdown of sponsorship levels:
• Platinum: $1,000-plus sponsorship (large banner in the main vendor area, mentioned on stage, on donors list)
• Diamond: $500-plus sponsorship (large banner on fence rail, mentioned on stage, on donors list)
• Gold: $300-plus sponsorship (small banner on the fence, on donors list)
• Silver: $100-plus sponsorship (on donors list)
Bronze: $50-plus sponsorship (on donors list)
For vendors, it will cost $100 to participate the full weekend, $75 with a 5% income donation to the nonprofits, or $50 with a 10% income donation to the nonprofits.
“Participating in the festival can show folks that they are part of their community, and they’re willing to help in their community,” Johnson said.