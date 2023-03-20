ROGERSVILLE — Local nonprofit Four Square Inc. has announced that it will host the Rogersville Fourth of July fireworks show for the third year in a row.
The organization, which is run by Dr. Blaine Jones, president, and county Mayor Mark DeWitte, treasurer, decided to host the event when no one else stepped up to the plate.
“No one has come forward or volunteered their time to put on an event, so Mark and I decided once again we will work toward putting on another large fireworks show much like we have the last two years,” Jones said.
DeWitte said the event will feature a deejay and a nighttime fireworks show.
“We just can’t seem to let it go by the wayside, so we will do what we have been doing with a deejay all day long and a big fireworks show at nightfall,” DeWitte said.
The fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July at Rogersville City Park.
Jones and DeWitte have also been in contact with Rogersville City Park Director Matthew Elkins, who has plans for other events for the holiday. Last year, Elkins hosted a successful kickball tournament.
Jones said any support the nonprofit receives from the community will help provide a better show.
“Hopefully, we will continue to get our great community support and get some big financial backing to put on a fireworks show like we did the last few years,” Jones said. “We will look into having a sound system for the fireworks soundtrack and a deejay again this year.”
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can contact Jones at (423) 272-3150. In addition, individuals can mail donations to the Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration at P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.