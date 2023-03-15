Nobodys business

Nobody’s Business returns to the Carter Fold this week. The band includes Corbin Hayslett on banjo, Trevor McKenzie on fiddle, Stu Geisbert on bass and Jackson Cunningham on guitar.

HILTONS — Folks flatfooting and square dancing as Nobody’s Business plays old-time, bluegrass and country music will be business as usual as the band returns to the Carter Fold this weekend.

The group will take the stage on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults (via online, $10 at door), $3 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. You can now purchase tickets at www.carterfamilyfold.org.

