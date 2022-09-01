HILTONS — Nobody’s Business will be at the center of the Carter Family Fold’s old-time and mountain music business this weekend.
The Grayson Highlands-based country and bluegrass band will perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Carter Fold in Hiltons.
The Southwest Virginia band features “a diverse and entertaining balance of hard driving fiddle and banjo tunes, mountain ballads, old sacred songs, and square dance music,” according to a press release from the Carter Fold. The band has performed regionally, nationally, and internationally and has carried the Appalachian music tradition throughout the mountains and beyond.
Jackson Cunningham plays the guitar and mandolin for Nobody’s Business and has been in many traditional bluegrass and old-time bands over the years such as the Cabin Creek Boys, the Whitetop Mountain Band, the Whitetop Mountaineers, the South Carolina Broadcasters, and the Dixie Bluegrass Boys. Trevor McKenzie fiddles for the band and, according to the release, is a multi-instrumentalist, music historian, songwriter, author, and archivist, having worked with the Center for Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State.
Stu Geisbert plays bass for the band and was a mainstay in bluegrass. He has played with Benton Flippen & the Smokey Valley Boys; Roni, Patsy, and Donna Stoneman; Al Jones & Frank Necessary; and has performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Ryman, and at the Bill Monroe Homeplace. Hanna Traynham plays clawhammer banjo for Nobody’s Business using an instrument her father made when she was a baby. She also plays backup guitar.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information, go to carterfamilyfold.org.
