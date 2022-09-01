Nobody's Business

Nobody's Business will perform on the Carter Fold stage this weekend.

 CARTER FAMILY FOLD

HILTONS — Nobody’s Business will be at the center of the Carter Family Fold’s old-time and mountain music business this weekend.

The Grayson Highlands-based country and bluegrass band will perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Carter Fold in Hiltons.

