GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville will celebrate the arts with 32 upcoming performances through 2023 and 2024 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
Upcoming shows include country, classic rock, comedy, theatrical productions, family programming and more. Tickets for the entire 2023-2024 season go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6.
The season kicks off on Aug. 20 with the country group Diamond Rio and continues with performances from The Four Tops, Switchfoot, jazz music’s Brian Culbertson, Evil Woman — The Electric Light Orchestra Experience and many more. Closing out the season is Brothers of the Heart, a combination of individual and star power talents from the Gaither Music Group members Jimmy Fortune, Bradley Walker, Mike Rogers and Ben Issacs.
Among many others, NPAC is pleased to welcome classic country legends Shenandoah, Sawyer Brown and John Anderson. For classic rock fans, patrons will enjoy one of the most highly sought-after tribute bands in the world, Creedence Revived. Don’t miss Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience, the timeless music journey of Bob Seger. Back by popular demand, Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees is the quintessential tribute band capturing their unique vocal sound and forever musical tunes. FireHouse will take fans back to the early ’90s when hair bands ruled. Rock legend Bret Michaels is also set to perform his hits in Greeneville. You can reminisce with The Guess Who, the Canadian rock band who hit the top of the charts in the late ’60s and early ’70s.
At NPAC, it’s the most wonderful time of the year beginning with vocal group Home Free for the Holidays, an uplifting evening of Nashville — dipped in holiday music, incredible harmonies and quick-witted humor — all to get listeners in the holiday spirit. Rhythm of the Dance Christmas Special, an Irish spectacular, will also perform with the added touch of Christmas Magic featuring world-class musicians and dancers and star vocalists. Concluding the holiday performances is David Phelps’ “It Must Be Christmas Tour.” Hearing some of your favorite traditional Christmas songs like “Sleigh Bells,” “Fall on Your Knees,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and many more could put you in the Christmas spirit.
To shake off the cold weather blues, NPAC welcomes Dean Z — The Ultimate Elvis, a musical journey spanning the 20-year career of the “King of Rock ’n’ Roll,” from his rise to fame in the ’50s, to his Las Vegas performances of the ’70s. Rhonda Vincent and The SteelDrivers will put on two of bluegrass jam sessions, while Chris Janson brings in his take on modern country.
Husband and wife duo Drew and Ellie Holcomb will collaborate for an evening of Americana sound. Animal lovers can enjoy the production of The Canine Stars, designed to entertain those with a love for pets.
Comedians Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks and Jeff Allen’s “Are We There Yet” Tour will bring the laughs. Dinosaur World Live will bring dangers and delight with an interactive show for the whole family.
Two additional performances will showcase vocal range and harmonies with The Barricade Boys: Stars from The West End Cast of “Les Misérables.” YouTube sensations Anthem Lights will present mashups and reinventions of pop hits and beloved hymns.
Three performances will be offered as part of NPAC’s Free Community Concert Series. Guests can enjoy a multisensory experience that combines art, music and dance with Artrageous. Then enjoy a special performance from the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, and finishing out the free series is “DRUMLine Live,” a show-stopping attraction that embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU). Check the NPAC website for more information and dates when you can reserve seats for the Free Community Concert Series.
NPAC offers a variety of ticketing options including individual tickets; season ticket packages; a pick five or more bundle, which includes a 10% discount; and a group discount for groups of 20 or more.
The center will also offer an Arts Education Series each school year for students in the region. This season’s education series includes school performances for Artrageous, “Pete’s Big Hollywood Adventure,” “DRUMLine Live” and “Charlotte’s Web.”
“We are grateful for the continuing support of our patrons and for the financial support from our individual and corporate partners and grantors who assist us in achieving our goal of providing exceptional programming and performing arts education within our region,” said Vicki Hudson, executive director of NPAC. “The generosity and financial support from our donors for the programming at NPAC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is invaluable to our success.”
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is a 1,150-seat regional performing arts center located in historic downtown Greeneville, Tennessee, adjacent to Greeneville High School. Tickets may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office or by calling (423) 638-1679.
Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, go to www.NPACgreeneville.com.