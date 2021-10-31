Kingsport Times News Newspaper in Education congratulates the winners of its 2021 Halloween Art Contest. The contest was open to grade K-12 students whose teachers participate in the NIE program. Each winner receives a $30 cash prize and publication of his or her artwork in today’s Times News.
Thank you to our generous NIE sponsors: Eastman Chemical Co., Eastman Credit Union, Domtar, First Community Bank, Heritage Title & Closing Services, J.A. Street & Associates, Gerry Weatherly, Insulating Services, Inc., Kingsport Heating & Air Conditioning, and countless Times News subscribers. For more information about participating or sponsoring Newspaper in Education, please email nie@timesnews.net.