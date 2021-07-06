BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its next Lunch on the Lawn event Friday at noon. On the menu: Strawberry Jam.
Well, sort of anyway.
The musical duet, Strawberry Jam, will be the featured act at Friday's Lunch on the Lawn event. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. However, visitors should plan to bring their own lunch, or purchase barbecue, nachos or other goodies from Backdraft Barbecue, this week's featured local food truck based out of Gate City.
Buddy Delp and Jane Branham formed Strawberry Jam in 2010. Together, they enjoy sharing songs of good times and the good old days with audiences. They've been playing music and singing most of their lives, and live musical performances are what they enjoy most.
Both Southwest Virginia natives, they've been influenced by the rich and diverse musical culture of the mountains. They love to utilize basic acoustic music to express themselves through song, using combinations of instruments and vocals. Guitar, mandolin and Native American flute are their musical instruments of choice.
The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. To learn more or to make reservations in one of the more than cabins or campsites, call the reservation center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.