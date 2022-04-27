KINGSPORT — When international contemporary Christian artists the Newsboys perform in Kingsport Friday night, the local Salvation Army will receive a donation in support of its local services.
The Awakening Foundation, Altrua HealthShare and K-LOVE Radio have teamed up with the Salvation Army to support individuals and families struggling from pandemic poverty through the Stand Together Tour, which is making a stop in Kingsport.
The partnership, now poised to break $500,000 in total giving over multiple years, will present a donation to the Salvation Army at each concert tour stop, according to a Wednesday news release from Capt. Aaron Abram of the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport.
The Newsboys, formed in Australia in 1985, will perform at Higher Ground Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Friday, when the release said the local Salvation Army will receive the contribution. Tickets are $10 general admission or $75 each for VIP Gold tickets or $67.50 each for 10 or more VIP Gold tickets.
Kingsport is the penultimate stop on the current concert tour, the last being Florence, South Carolina, before the group heads to England for three concerts.
Abram said many people think of the Salvation Army as bell ringers and Red Kettles at Christmas, but he said that few know the role the organization plays in helping those who are suffering throughout the year.
When the pandemic began in 2020, he said, the Salvation Army responded with shelter for those experiencing homelessness, meal services for those experiencing food insecurity, financial assistance for those facing eviction and emotional and spiritual care for those needing a listening ear or encouraging word.
As the impact of the pandemic lingers, basic services like feeding continue to be essential for individuals and families that could otherwise be forced to decide between eating a meal or paying bills like utilities or rent.
“We are seeing incredible need continue long after the initial outbreak of the pandemic,” Abram said. “The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport anticipates that more than 4,000 people will rely on the Salvation Army’s feeding, food pantry, emergency shelter and other social services programs to get through the coming months.
"That’s why the gift from Awakening Foundation comes just at the right time to help many who face incredible need.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Abram said, the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has provided more than 26,000 meals, 750 food boxes, more than 300 emotional and spiritual care sessions and 18,000 nights of shelter.
To learn more about the Salvation Army or to make a donation, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.
