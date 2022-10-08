A safari adventure that turns into a battle for survival tops the DVD releases for the week of Oct. 11.
”Beast”: Idris Elba stars as a father trying to keep his daughters from becoming lunch after crossing paths with a homicidal lion during a South African vacation.
“I squared up with ‘Beast’ in full-on beast mode, meaning: pad, pen, popcorn and proportional expectations,” writes Chicago Tribune critic Michael Phillips in his review. “Expectations somewhat exceeded! Turns out ‘Beast’ is a fairly good, pretty brutal, dumb-smart survival thriller made with a clear, even reductive sense of purpose.”
ALSO NEW ON DVD OCT. 11
”Barbarians”: A woman arrives at her Airbnb and discovers it’s already inhabited by another renter ... and that’s the best thing that happens to her in this bone-rattling horror film.
”Blood & Treasure: Season Two”: This CBS series, in which a former FBI agent and art thief join forces to take down terrorists, returns for a second season.
”Gone in the Night”: A couple arrives at their rental cabin in the woods only to discover a younger couple already there, and in the morning the older boyfriend and young woman are gone in this thriller starring Winona Ryder, Dermot Mulroney and John Gallagher Jr.
”Guardians of Time”: Based on the trilogy by author Marianne Curley, this family adventure concerns a group of children who find a magical book that allows them passage to a mysterious forest.
”Sweet Tooth: Season 1”: This Netflix show, based on the DC Comics series of the same name, is set in a post-apocalyptic world beset by a deadly virus that results in some human babies being born part animal, with these “hybrids” being hunted by people who fear them.
”The Harbinger”: Horror film in which a family with a troubled daughter moves to a small town, with the neighbors dropping dead in short order.
”Wire Room”: Bruce Willis and Kevin Dillon star in this action film in which a federal agent must save an asset from a hit squad from the confines of a high-tech command center.
”Mantra”: Haunted by memories of his murdered brother, a young man turns to a controversial psychiatrist for help, only to have his world twisted further, in this thriller.
”Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection”: Just in time for spooky season, this Blu-ray box set contains all seven “Paranormal Activity” movies, including “Next of Kin,” released last year on Paramount+.
”Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind”: Animated film set in the world of the popular video game franchise, available on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD OCT. 11
”Ghoster”: Family-friendly outing in which a father and daughter inherit a neighboring mansion and discover it’s haunted by a friendly apparition.
”Project Legion”: Former UFC fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone stars in this action film as a former Marine who has to survive the night trapped in his apartment with demons outside trying to get in.