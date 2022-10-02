An animated DC Comics film in which the superhero’s pets take center stage tops the DVD releases for the week of Oct. 4.
“DC League of Super-Pets”: What if Superman had a dog? And that dog had to save Superman from a Lex Luthor-loyal guinea pig with a motley crew of rescue animals? That’s the premise of this family-friendly adventure featuring the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski and more.
“Both cutesy and comic, this animated film finds a way for kids and families to experience these well-known characters, but older DC fans will enjoy the references to their beloved comic book tales too,” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “It’s a funny and sweet refresh on the DC lore that should please fans old and new.”
ALSO NEW ON DVD OCT. 4
“Watcher”: A young newlywed woman, just arrived in Bucharest with her husband, discovers a scary neighbor watching her in this voyeuristic thriller.
“Bel-Air: Season One”: This Peacock reboot of the beloved Will Smith comedy puts a more hard-nosed spin on the familiar story of a teen moving in with his auntie and uncle in Bel-Air.
“Call the Midwife: Season Eleven”: The British drama delivers a bundle of new episodes as the period drama returns for its 11th season.
“Dead for a Dollar”: Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan star in this Western about a bounty hunter who crosses paths with his nemesis, an outlaw and professional gambler he put away years prior.
“Into the Deep”: Thriller set on the high seas in which a couple enjoying a romantic sailboat getaway rescue a young woman who drifts up next to their boat, which quickly sows mistrust and violence aboard the ship.
“Mr. Mayor: The Complete Series”: Includes both 10-episode seasons of the NBC sitcom starring Ted Danson as the mayor of Los Angeles.
“Star Trek: Picard: Season 2”: Patrick Stewart reengages as Jean-Luc Picard in the second season of the “Star Trek: TNG” spinoff from Paramount+, confronting one of his greatest foes in a desperate effort to save the galaxy.
“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1”: Get taken for a ride in Showtime’s fact-based drama about the rise of the ride-hailing juggernaut. Featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman.
“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: The Complete First Season”: Outlandish HBO drama about the Los Angeles Lakers’ Showtime dynasty team in the 1980s, starring John C. Reilly as new team owner Jerry Buss.
“Dark Lies the Island”: Dramedy centered on a feuding crime family in small-town Ireland.
“Walker: Season Two”: Jared Padalecki of “Supernatural” fame saddles up as Texas Ranger Cordell Walker for another season of the CBS reboot.
“Melrose Place: The Complete Series”: Revisit the small apartment complex in West Hollywood where countless scandalous plots unfolded with this 54-disc collection that includes all of the soapy ’90s drama.
“Dexter: The Complete Series + Dexter: New Blood”: Two-pack features every episode from all eight seasons of the original Showtime series starring Michael C. Hall as conflicted serial killer Dexter Morgan, as well as the 10-episode reboot that concluded earlier this year.
“The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series”: Seven-disc set includes both seasons of the Paramount+ reboot hosted by Jordan Peele.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD OCT. 4
“Jeepers Creepers: Reborn”: Another entry in the franchise in which new victims fall afoul of the Creeper.
“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!”: Join Scooby, Shaggy and the rest of the Mystery Gang on this animated Halloween outing.