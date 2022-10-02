ENTER-VID-NEWONDVD-MCT

Dwayne Johnson voices Krypto and John Krasinski voices Superman in ‘DC League of Super-Pets.’

 Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS

An animated DC Comics film in which the superhero’s pets take center stage tops the DVD releases for the week of Oct. 4.

“DC League of Super-Pets”: What if Superman had a dog? And that dog had to save Superman from a Lex Luthor-loyal guinea pig with a motley crew of rescue animals? That’s the premise of this family-friendly adventure featuring the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski and more.

