Jack Hulbert and Betsy Carrier are shown at the entrance of the Scenes from the Bluffs Heritage Museum. The mural behind them shows key moments from the area’s history, chronologically from right to left. So the pair, who have worked to get make the museum happen, are shown at the beginning.
A map detailing the Holston River Valley through Sullivan County and surrounding areas. Once the museum is open, a three dimensional, interactive diorama will present the area and its points of historic interest.
BLUFF CITY — When it first became known that Bluff City Middle School was going to be closed and declared surplus by Sullivan County Schools, Betsy Carrier and Jack Hulbert each came out of the gate in support of the property being used to serve the community.
“We’ve been dreaming about this for two years,” Carrier said last week as she and Hulbert toured “the rock building” behind the former school’s main building.
The main building is now the Impact Community Center, home to multiple nonprofits and community-service programs. The whole property was purchased by Piney Flats businessman Chris Laisure, who in turn gave the old school an update and created the ICC.
Laisure also answered Carrier and Hulbert’s wishes by donating use of the circa-1935 rock building for use as a new museum showcasing the history and stories of the Holston River Valley.
The Sullivan County Commission agreed to donate $25,000 to the project.
It is called the Scenes from the Bluffs Heritage Museum. And it is about much more than Bluff City.
”Our goal is to tie together the region’s many unique historic sites,” Carrier said. “We will intertwine Bluff City’s history, of course. It is for the whole area, and we’re happy to be getting that word out that it is not just Bluff City.”
”We’re saying the general geographic influence for the exhibits and stories told here will be the Holston River Valley,” Hulbert said. “If you look on the map that includes the Holston River’s South Fork from the upper end of the county, the Watauga River’s confluence with it before it goes on into Kingsport where the North Fork of the Holston comes in from Southwest Virginia. We’ll go as far north as Abingdon to include the Overmountain Victory Trail’s beginning point.”
The museum has an estimated opening date of fall 2023, Carrier said.
It consists of four major areas: the entrance/reception room; an American history room; the Andrew Johnson Room; and a nostalgia-themed “Memories of Yesteryear” gallery. There’s also a small room with auditorium seating for video presentations or guest-speaker progams.
The entrance/reception room features a large mural depicting the history of the area from pre-pioneer days onward. Plans are to showcase a 6-by-10-foot three dimensional, custom-made, interactive diorama of the area in the center of the room.
Other exhibits in the room will likely include local stories from veterans of foreign wars and their families. Because of the importance of the railroad in the town’s history, an electric model train will run the perimeter of the room on a track suspended from the ceiling.
The American history room will feature displays about the region’s indigenous peoples, frontiersmen, early settlers and the Civil War.
The Andrew Johnson room will showcase objects connected to the former president’s links to Bluff City. All are from the personal collection of Carrier, who has direct family ties to Johnson.
”We are in hot pursuit of stories that are about Sullivan County,’’ Hulbert said. “But we want to tell stories of the surrounding area as well.”