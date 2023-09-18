CHURCH HILL — Fairy Haven, a new Hawkins County business, sells fairy companions to bring joy to people going through hard times.
Chynna Smith has always been interested in crafting. She started making wreaths and flower arrangements for her church, but one night, she decided to try something different.
“I've always been interested in flowers,” Smith said. “So, I was making wreaths and flower arrangements for our church and things like that. Then, one day, I wanted to try this to make a little fairy. So, I did, and everybody liked it.”
After so much interest from family and friends, Smith started her own business, Fairy Haven, in August. She sells handcrafted fairies made out of floral wire, each taking three to four hours to make.
Smith said she hopes her creations can bring joy to people’s lives.
“I'm hoping that they'll make people smile if they're going through a hard time, and it'll bring them comfort, happiness and joy,” Smith said. “I made one recently for a friend that got diagnosed with cancer. She told me that she actually took the little fairy with her to her doctor's appointments, and it helped her get through all that she's going through. They're supposed to be little companions.”
Smith said her product is unique. While some Esty sellers make fairies like hers, they don’t have faces or display stands. Smith’s fairies also come in many different forms.
Smith sells fairy hair clips, Christmas ornaments, display stands, wreaths and flower arrangements. She also accepts custom orders. Many of her creations are themed for holidays and seasons.
Smith plans to sell her products at local festivals. Her first festival will be the Apple Festival in Erwin on Oct. 6 and 7.