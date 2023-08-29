NERF Action Xperience Center - Pigeon Forge, TN Mockup.jpg

A NERF Action Xperience center is set for Pigeon Forge in 2024.

 CONTRIBUTED

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The popular kid’s toy and game brand, NERF from Hasbro, is ready to bring action to Pigeon Forge.

Hasbro announced a NERF Action Xperience play center is set for Pigeon Forge Parkway, a press release from the company and Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., said. The attraction is set to open Fall 2024.



Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you