PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The popular kid’s toy and game brand, NERF from Hasbro, is ready to bring action to Pigeon Forge.
Hasbro announced a NERF Action Xperience play center is set for Pigeon Forge Parkway, a press release from the company and Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., said. The attraction is set to open Fall 2024.
“For over 50 years, NERF has been committed to encouraging social active play, and we can’t think of a better way to bring this to life for our fans than opening this new NERF Action Xperience location,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro, in the release. “With this brand-new family entertainment center, we’re proud to be executing on our promise of bringing unique, innovative experiences to our NERF players in Pigeon Forge.”
The over 29,000 square-foot indoor entertainment center features everything needed to realize the ultimate NERF experience, the release said. That includes blaster battle zones, sports challenges, an obstacle course, a food and beverage area, and a retail store all in Pigeon Forge.
“We are very excited to open the NERF Action Xperience in Pigeon Forge next year,” said Corey Redmond, Senior Executive Vice President of Kingsmen Xperience, in a press release. “Having spent some time getting to know the market over the last couple of years, and as part of our strategic rollout across North America, this Pigeon Forge site will be our second location after Garden State Plaza in New Jersey, and our first in a thriving tourist and holiday destination that is accessible to two thirds of the U.S. population within a day’s drive.”
Hasbro’s strategic partner, Bright Play, is an operating subsidiary of Good Vibrations Holding Co., LLC, which is also set to bring to Pigeon Forge a Crayola Experience center. The 30,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center will offer more than 20 hands-on attractions and a retail store featuring the world’s largest selection of Crayola products and souvenirs.
