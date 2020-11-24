DUFFIELD — One of the region’s most beloved holiday traditions has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natural Tunnel State Park officials canceled this year’s Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel event for just the second time since it began around 2000. Robert Chapman, park manager, said the event was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and the inability to socially distance in the small area around the tunnel.
“The park has not planned any other holiday events but will have a list of local events for our park guests that may want to visit other events in the area,” Chapman said. “The park will be placing a display on the Greenbelt in Big Stone Gap. We hope to be able to continue our tradition of the Christmas Lighting events next year.”
Chapman added that visitors can still take part in the park’s Request a Ranger program, as well as several self-guided hikes. For more information, call the park office at (276) 940-2674 or visit the park’s website at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/natural-tunnel.
Other county events
Several other holiday-themed events have also been canceled throughout Scott County, including the Christmas parades in Gate City, Dungannon and Nickelsville.
One event that will continue, though, is Twas the Lights before Christmas at Creation Kingdom Zoo. Community members are invited to stop by the zoo for a magical night of lights, music, food, fun, animals and Santa. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. Admission is $10 for ages 2 and up, and no tickets will be sold in advance.