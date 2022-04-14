KINGSPORT — The Ford Mustang’s “birthday” is Sunday, April 17. That’s Easter, of course, so local enthusiasts are marking National Mustang Day with a cruise-in on Saturday.
The event is hosted by Fairway Ford of Kingsport, 2761 E. Stone Drive, in conjunction with the First Tennessee Regional Group Mustang Club.
It will take place rain or shine, and owners of any make or model of Mustang, in whatever condition, are invited to join in the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event. It is free for participants and spectators.
The Ford Mustang made its official debut on April 17, 1964, at the New York World’s Fair. It also appeared in dealership showrooms that day and thousands sold quickly.
There have since been numerous “generations” of design for the Mustang, which at times has been seen as a sports car, a muscle car, a compact, and more. Some vintage models are daily drivers. Others are show cars.
One bit of national Mustang history has been featured in past car shows here in Kingsport.
When the U.S. Postal Service began planning for a series of stamps to celebrate each decade of the 20th century — as the 21st century was about to dawn — a public contest determined which tidbits of popular culture would be used for the 15 stamps designed to celebrate the 1960s.
The Ford Mustang came in at No. 3 on the public’s list.
That commemorative stamp series rolled out in 1999.
The 1964 1/2 first-generation convertible model used for the design of that stamp, and formerly exhibited by the Smithsonian Institution, is owned by Dave Williams.
Based on prior Times News interviews with Williams about the car, he has owned it for 40 years. He is its fourth owner. When he bought it in 1982, he found the original owner’s manual in the glove box, as well as ownership records dating back to when it rolled off the Ford assembly line as one of the first “pony” cars that came to — in many ways — symbolize the America of the 1960s.
Williams lived in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., when the car was chosen for the design of the commemorative stamp.
It later was displayed at the National Postal Museum and Smithsonian Institution, before Williams relocated to Kingsport.