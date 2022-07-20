KINGSPORT — It's the public service opportunity I've trained for my whole life. I was a "celebrity" judge Wednesday at Bank of Tennessee's Taste of Fun Fest.
Eighteen "tastes" in two hours and two minutes. At least that was the starting schedule. As predicted by organizers, however, we did fall behind. The event began at 5 p.m. It was well after 7:30 p.m. by the time we walked the Taste, handing out awards in the form of placards declaring "Best Main Entree," "Best Hand Snack," "Judges Choice," and so on.
It was 8 p.m. by the time I reached my car to head in to write this article.
Let me just say right off the bat: I didn't have any bad food. It's all good. There were five of us judges. We each have favorite flavors and food types and that's bound to play a role in ranking each sample from each of 17 vendors (an 18th withdrew due to a delay).
I'm not sure what I expected. One thing is certain. I didn't expect it to be so hard.
Halfway through (nine down, nine to go - we hadn't yet heard of the cancellation), as all four other judges stood and stretched and walked around a bit, I was in a cold sweat and wondering how they could be moving.
I also momentarily saw myself as Audrey the daughter in the comedy European Vacation, in her nightmare of being served dish after dish, delicacy after delicacy as her belly inflates until buttons begin to pop.
We were warned at the get-go that stretch pants or loose garments were the best choices for judging the Taste competition, and having not heeded that warning in a prior year a judge was begging to unbutton their waistband less than halfway through the tastings.
We also were told to pace ourselves, not to eat the whole thing.
That proved a challenge for me on more than one "taste."
I had imagined we judges would be making conversation, perhaps sharing our take on this or that dish. But once the clock started, it was go, man, go! Every one for himself.
Individual servings were placed before us, along with score sheets for each entry, by category. We had to write the eatery's name on the sheet and also our name. I couldn't believe it, but I found it hard to keep eating, and judging, as fast at the food and paperwork came and went.
It was like speed dating with food.
At one point I found myself slyly writing the name of the eatery, the food item, and my name as slowly as I could to try and get a little break before more food was placed in front of me.
Like I said, everything was good. But I did have favorites. Some of my favorites were among the winners. Some were not.
Among my favorites: the crab cake from International Foods; "tots-chos" from Southern Craft; a root beer float from Freddy's; chocolate-cherry ice cream from the Ice Cream Shop; chocolate pie from Buttermilk sky Pie Shop; lobster mac-n-cheese potato from Baked and Loaded; and Real Dill pizza from Opie's.
Once the judges' scores were tallied in all categories:
• Baked and Loaded was awarded Best Main Entree for the lobster mac-n-cheese potato.
• Project Waffle was awarded Best Handheld Snack for its Hamburger Waffle.
• Buttermilk Pie Shop was awarded Best Dessert.
• Bare Bones BBQ was awarded Best Snack Food for its nachos.
• Most Unique Ingredient or Flavor went to Appalachian Ice for its Mamie's Banana Puddin' ice cream.
• French Quarter's Shrimp Boil garnered Best Overall.
• International Foods' crab cake was named one of two Judges' Choice winners.
• Southern Craft's "tots-chos" took the other Judges' Choice award.
Bank of Tennessee's Taste of Fun Fest continues through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It is located in Memorial Park, across Fort Henry Drive from J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.