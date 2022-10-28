BIG STONE GAP — What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?
In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning for the second annual blue Highway Festival in 2023.
Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson said on Thursday that ticket sales figures from the Oct. 6-8 weekend event showed that 3,500 visitors came to the town of 5,000 people. That translated to filled motel rooms and campgrounds and, more importantly, plenty of good publicity for the first-time event, he added.
All positive
“For a first-time event, all the comments I’ve gotten have been positive,” Lawson said. “Several of the bands have asked to come back next year and we’re already planning for the same time next year.”
“They couldn’t believe how beautiful a town Big Stone Gap is,” town Tourism and Economic Development Director Ked Meade said of the reactions he got from festival visitors over the weekend. “We had good weather and beautiful scenery. This got the word out about Big Stone Gap, and the artists all were really impressed with the festival.”
Returning next year
Tim Stafford, blue Highway’s leader, shook hands on stage with organizers to guarantee the band will be back in 2023, Meade added.
Lawson said the town’s annual Fourth of July celebrations in Bullitt Park have been good practice for an event such as the blue Highway festival.
“We did this all with town workers and volunteers, and it went off without a hitch,” said Lawson.
Meade and Lawson said the crowd did overwhelm them in one unusual way.
“After a Fourth of July celebration, it can take three hours or more to clean up Bullitt Park,” Lawson said. “After blue Highway Fest, it took only 45 minutes to clean up after 3,500 people. It was such a wonderful crowd to manage.”
Where did the visitors come from?
While Festival visitors came from as far as Canada, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic, Lawson said the range of U.S. visitors included California, Washington, Maine, Florida, Texas and several other states. The largest concentration of visitors centered on Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and northern Georgia.
“We’ve been applauded for the variety of our lineup of performers, which was phenomenal,” Lawson said
People relocating to Big Stone Gap
Some visitors were impressed enough to want to stay, Meade added.
“During that weekend, I had five people ask me about realtors,” said Meade, “and one couple closed on a house because of their visit to the festival. He read from an email from David Dmac who came to Big Stone Gap with his wife, Appalachia native Wendy Warden, a year after visiting her family a year ago:
“As full time RVers having traveled the entire country,” Dmac wrote, “I know when (we) get to the Appalachian Mountains, Wendy always says “these are my mountains”. We coordinated a group gathering for the blue Highway Festival and came back for another ten days. Everyone had a blast!”
That “blast” left Dmac and Warden buying a house near Trinity Methodist Church in town.
“Throughout our lives we have always embraced and became ambassadors for our “home town,”” Dmac wrote. “We look forward to embracing our new home town.”
“We’ve got people who’ve already reserved rooms for next year,” Meade said. “This festival has been a great boon to Southwest Virginia, Wise County and Big Stone Gap. We’re already planning five years out for this.”