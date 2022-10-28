blue Highway Festival

The Oct. 6-8 blue Highway Festival at Big Stone Gap’s Bullitt Park was enough of a success that town officials and festival organizers are firming up details for the second annual festival in 2023.

 Contributed/Town of Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP — What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?

In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning for the second annual blue Highway Festival in 2023.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video