BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer and teacher Amirah Sackett to campus next week.
Sackett is to share her experiences with the campus community at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is sponsored by the college’s International Education Committee.
Sackett explores and embodies her Muslim American identity through combining hip-hop movement and Islamic themes, a news release from the college said.
It said she is widely known for her creation of the choreography and performance group known as, “We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic,” which reached viral video fame after being featured on POPSUGAR Celebrity, The Huffington Post, AJ+ and Upworthy.
Sackett lectures about misconceptions around Islam and Muslim women. She shares her personal experiences participating in hip-hop culture and the reasons she melded her Muslim and American identities together in her performances. Amirah then performs her signature solo works, using original sound design by Chicago musician and DJ, Nevin S. Hersch, and the poetry of Rumi.
Sackett was honored to be a TEDx speaker, guest lecturer at Harvard University, and a cultural diplomat with the U.S. State Department in Bangladesh and Malaysia. Amirah believes her art and identity as both Muslim and American has the power to build bridges between communities fostering mutual understanding, increased knowledge, awareness and unity, the release said.
She uses her voice to combat negative stereotypes about Muslim women and educate communities with little or no contact with their fellow Muslim Americans, the release said.