Amirah Sackett

 CONTRIBUTED BY AMIRAHSACKETT.COM

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer and teacher Amirah Sackett to campus next week.

Sackett is to share her experiences with the campus community at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is sponsored by the college’s International Education Committee.

For more information, email Northeast State’s International Education program at internationaled@northeaststate.edu.