BRISTOL, Tenn. — This Saturday, Bristol will echo with music as Tennessee High School hosts the 70th annual Music in the Castle marching band competition.
Every year, more than 30 high school marching bands from all over the Southeast travel to the Stone Castle to compete with their respective shows.
“Performing in such a unique and convenient location is a huge draw for bands,” said David Semones, Tennessee High band director. “Not to mention, the experience is educational, fun and memorable.”
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and includes a presentation of the national anthem at 10 a.m. by the Tennessee Middle School Band.
Unaka High School will kick off the event with its 10:15 a.m. performance, and Tennessee High’s very own marching band will close the event with an exhibition scheduled for 9:10 p.m.
“Marching bands and their performance shows are a reflection of an amazing group of students that have put in a lot of work,” said Danielle Parker, Tennessee High’s Mighty Viking Band booster president. “Performances including music, marching and color guard take a lot of time, energy and discipline to produce.”
Bands will perform in school classification groups, ranging from A to AAAAA. There will be two award ceremonies between performances, one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 9:30 pm.
Food trucks and various merchandise stands will be set up outside of the Stone Castle for the entirety of the event. Tickets for adults are $10, students are $5, and children 5 and under are free admission.