BRISTOL, Tenn. — This Saturday, Bristol will echo with music as Tennessee High School hosts the 70th annual Music in the Castle marching band competition.

Every year, more than 30 high school marching bands from all over the Southeast travel to the Stone Castle to compete with their respective shows.

Tickets and programs are available for presale at www.mightyvikingband.com/

Visit mightyvikingband.com/mitc for more details.