With the Independence Day holiday falling on a Sunday, most communities are celebrating throughout the weekend leading into it. Some, like Big Stone Gap, Virginia, are getting an even earlier start.
Here’s a look at the Fourth of July celebrations on tap around the region. To add a community event to the list, email us at communitynews@timesnews.net.
The Big Stone Gap (Virginia) Independence Day Extravaganza, a weeklong celebration, begins Saturday, June 26, with a block party featuring live music, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, games and inflatables from 4 to 11 p.m. at the Visitor Center. Sunday is Gospel Night at Miners Park, 7-9 p.m.; Monday is Family Movie Night at the Visitor Center; Tuesday is disc golf at AK Fraley Park; Wednesday is PETSENSE Pet Show at Miners Park, 6 p.m.; Thursday is dessert creation and hot dog eating contest night at the visitor center; and Friday is Hawaiian luau block party from 5 to 11 p.m. at the visitor center. On Saturday, July 3, there’s a Gap Partnership pancake and mimosa breakfast, a Fourth of July Fun Run, a cornhole tournament block party with live music. The finale is Sunday, July 4, with a parade at 4 p.m. along Wood Avenue and a celebration from 4 to 11 p.m. at Bullitt Park with inflatables, cornhole, food trucks, live music starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Some events require an admission fee. For a complete schedule visit bigstonegap.com.
Wetlands Water Park will host a Jonesborough Days Pool Party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 2. Admission is $5 per person.
The Mack Riddle American Legion 67th Independence Day Parade will begin Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport. Participants will proceed down Center Street to Fort Henry to Memorial Park (across from Dobyns-Bennett High School).
Elizabethton’s Independence Day Celebration at the Bridge will be held from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 3. Festivities include ceremony, Patriotic Pup contest, bike parade and Miss Firecracker Pageant. Live music by Spank the 80s begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks to follow.
Kingsport’s Independence Day celebration will take place downtown Saturday, July 3 with a free Twilight Alive concert starting at 7 p.m. featuring Dang Gina Unplugged, followed by headliner Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols at 7:30 p.m. There’ll be a variety of food trucks on hand. The fireworks display over Cement Hill will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m. Bring chairs. The Downtown Kingsport Association requests no coolers or pets.
The City of Norton will host an Independence Day Celebration, including a parade, live music and fireworks, beginning at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 3. Rain date is July 5.
The Town of Abingdon invites visitors to celebrate Independence Day in Abingdon on Saturday, July 3, with a ride on the Creeper Trail, shopping, lunch or dinner, and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at Latture Field (425 West Main Street).
The Jonesborough Days Festival, featuring family activities, live music, handmade crafts, a patriotic parade and more, will be held July 3-4 in downtown historic Jonesborough. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m., Sunday. The Independence Day parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Third Annual Moonpie Eating Contest begins Saturday at 4 p.m. with three age groups competing. Registration is free and begins at 3:30 p.m. However, space is limited. Winners receive free MoonPies for a year. The Watermelon Social begins at 2 p.m., Sunday, in front of the Washington County Courthouse. Free watermelon until it’s gone. Children’s activities will take place in Discovery Park at Central Christian Church both days. The event also features an artifact find both days. Visit jonesboroughdays.com or find Jonesborough Days on Facebook.
The Jonesborough Days Main Stage, sponsored by BrightRidge, will feature live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, beside the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough. Saturday’s performers: The Beach Nite Band (formerly the Collegians). Sunday’s performers: Storyteller and musician Michael Reno Harrell, 6-7:30 p.m. and Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, 8 to 10 p.m. Doc’s Front Porch on the International Storytelling Center Plaza will feature storytellers and musicians each day. The annual fireworks display will begin Sunday at approximately 10 p.m. Visit jonesboroughdays.com or call (423) 753-1010 for details.
The Museum of Appalachia in Norris, Tennessee, will host its annual anvil throw — launching 150-pound anvils hundreds of feet into the air — hourly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Celebration also includes a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music and craftsmen demonstrations. Tickets available at museumofappalachia.org.
The Town of Unicoi's Freedom Fest will be held Sunday, July 4, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Unicoi Elementary School. The event will include food, live music and the Unicoi County Hospital Fireworks Spectacular at dark. The Breakfast Club, an 80s tribute band, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating. Event parking maps available on the town’s website. Mountain Commerce Bank will offer complimentary shuttles beginning at 4 p.m. Shuttled lots will charge $5 to $10 for parking and will be staffed by civic, youth and church groups. To learn more, visit the town’s website at exploreunicoi.com.