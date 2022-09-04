SURGOINSVILLE — Surgoinsville honored one of its most beloved forefathers Saturday with its annual Doc Lyons Day, featuring live music, antique cars and tractors, children’s activities, and fireworks at Riverfront Park.

Over the course of about 50 years, Dr. Connor Lyons (1892-1966) delivered most of the babies born in the town.

