SURGOINSVILLE — Surgoinsville honored one of its most beloved forefathers Saturday with its annual Doc Lyons Day, featuring live music, antique cars and tractors, children’s activities, and fireworks at Riverfront Park.
Over the course of about 50 years, Dr. Connor Lyons (1892-1966) delivered most of the babies born in the town.
Aside from being Surgoinsville’s primary physician, he was also a mayor and school board member.
It’s been more than a decade since town leaders decided to create an annual Doc Lyons Breakfast in his honor, Mayor Merrell Graham said Saturday, adding that Dr. Lyons was a big fan of a hearty breakfast. In subsequent years, the event has grown to a day-long festival, usually held in June.
This year it was shifted from its usual date to coincide with the town’s Riverfront Festival, which kicked off the weekend on Friday. Neither event took place in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Graham said.
The event included live music; inflatable bouncing, sliding and climbing attractions for children; food vendors; free treats from local churches, and fireworks.
Lyons was honored during a speech and presentation on his life and works in the afternoon, with members of his family in attendance.
Surgoinsville, which is located in Hawkins County, was chartered as a township in 1815 along the banks of the Holston River, but it was through the efforts of Lyons that the town was incorporated 142 years later to get a share of state gasoline and sales tax revenues.
When the town was incorporated, Surgoinsville’s boundaries were expanded and its population grew from 200 to 1,200.
Lyons’ office was located at the corner of Main Street and Bellamy Street, where the Green Bank is currently located.
Shortly before his death, however, Lyons constructed the Surgoinsville Medical Center next door on Bellamy Street, a facility that remained in operation and ensured there was healthcare available in town for many years after his death.