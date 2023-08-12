Film - Gran Turismo

Archie Madekwe stars as Jann Mardenborough, and David Harbour plays Jack Salter, the “tough love mentor with a past” in “Gran Turismo.”

 Gordon Timpen/Sony Pictures via AP

In 2006, a Nissan marketing executive had a truly insane idea to create a competition and an “academy” to turn gamers into race car drivers. Darren Cox saw an untapped market of potential car-buyers in Gran Turismo enthusiasts — the popular PlayStation racing simulator that first came on the market in 1997. And in the third year of the “GT Academy,” an actual star emerged in a 19-year-old British kid named Jann Mardenborough, who would go on to become a professional driver, just like he dreamed.

It’s a fine and lucrative idea for a movie — an inspirational underdog story in which brands like Nissan and PlayStation, a Sony company which also owns the studio behind the movie, can take partial credit for and help underwrite.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you