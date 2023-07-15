Summer is an unusual time to watch a horror movie. I rented “The Pope’s Exorcist” at home, and the whole thing was over before it even got dark, which doesn’t exactly give you the ambience needed for a horror film.
Still, there were few decent options to rent at home, and “The Pope’s Exorcist” looked interesting, though maybe not so scary.
The film takes place in 1987, mostly in Spain and Italy. The opening scene shows the Vatican’s top exorcist, the exorcist specifically preferred by the Pope, Father Gabriele Amorth (Russell Crowe), traveling to a small Italian village.
A young man is claiming to be possessed by a demon. After some sleight of hand by Father Amorth, the young man is fine, but a pig is dead.
At the same time Julia (Alex Essoe), her daughter, Amy (Laurel Marsden), and her son, Henry (Peter DeSouza-Feighoney), make their way to a remote abbey in the hills of Spain. The abbey has been in Julia’s husband’s family for generations. Sadly, her husband recently died in a car accident. Now the abbey is all they have.
When they arrive at the abbey, construction work is ongoing in every part of the building and grounds. Construction crews are everywhere.
Julia’s plan is to make the abbey more habitable, sell it to the highest bidder and move back to America. Assisting her in this endeavor is local priest Father Tomas Esquibel (Daniel Zovatto).
Julia’s enthusiasm for her plan is not matched by her children. Amy and Henry have no desire to live in a decrepit, run-down abbey in Spain — especially Amy. And she lets her mother know her feelings every chance she gets.
Everything changes when the construction stirs up an old evil that was long buried in the abbey. The demon chooses to possess Henry, and the Pope sends Father Amorth to Spain to investigate this powerful demonic possession.
The first thing to know about this movie is that Father Amorth was a real person. He was really the top exorcist for the Vatican.
In fact, the movie is loosely based on Father Amorth’s memoirs. “The Pope’s Exorcist” is not based on a single case investigated by Father Amorth, but, much like “The Conjuring,” the filmmakers plucked disparate parts of Father Amorth’s exploits and mashed them together to make the film.
The next thing to know is that these are the types of films that I usually find the scariest. True accounts of demons possessing the innocent and torturing their family have always seemed the most frightening. Probably because they are more realistic than immortal villains like Jason Voorhees or fantastical creatures that aren’t real. The possibility of such a demonic possession gives me the willies.
But not in this movie. I found “The Pope’s Exorcist” to be interesting but not frightening. Behind the scenes at the Vatican has always been an interesting subject to me. There’s also a historical element in the film that grabbed my attention, specifically the history of the Catholic Church. But it wasn’t scary.
You will find all the usual tropes of an exorcism movie present in this film. A young person is possessed. His mother will do anything to save him. The boy remains in his bed (Why do all the possessed people in movies stay in bed?) while speaking with a deep, scary voice that could not possibly come from him.
It has everything you expect from this type of movie and not much else.
“The Pope’s Exorcist” may be a little gorier than most films about exorcism and is definitely over the top at the end, but it doesn’t add anything to the genre other than an interesting real man behind the movie and some interesting fictional historical theories.
Grade: B
(Rated R for violent content, language, sexual references, and some nudity.)
Bradley Griffith is a local attorney and a lifelong movie buff.