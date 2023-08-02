Possibly the most anticipated movie of 2023, “Oppenheimer” has finally arrived in theaters. The biopic of renowned scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer is director Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus, a virtual lock come awards season. It’s a towering achievement and an important film.
J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is known as the father of the atomic bomb. After studying physics in Cambridge in the 1920s, Oppenheimer returns to the United States to start teaching and furthering his research into quantum physics at the University of California, Berkeley, and the California Institute of Technology. While his first session only draws one student, his lectures quickly become popular and Oppenheimer becomes somewhat of a celebrity in the quantum physics community.
Fast-forward to World War II and Gen. Leslie Groves (Matt Damon) recruits Oppenheimer to lead the Manhattan Project, the United States’ program to develop an atomic bomb. It’s a project that must succeed. The fate of the entire free world depends on it. Oppenheimer and Groves travel the country recruiting other scientists to join the project. They create an entire town in Los Alamos, New Mexico, to get the job done.
After the war, Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.), the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, is trying to discredit Oppenheimer and orchestrate the revocation of Oppenheimer’s security clearance. Many of Oppenheimer’s contemporaries during his work on the Manhattan Project testify, not all in his favor.
Later, Strauss is undergoing a Senate confirmation hearing after being nominated as the Secretary of Commerce. He must face questions about Oppenheimer and everything that was achieved during and after the war.
The story of the film is much more complicated than can be explained in such a small space. The film is three hours long and encompasses much of Oppenheimer’s life. Most of the film centers around the Manhattan Project. Is an atomic bomb possible? Can we beat the Germans to the bomb? Is this something that we should even do? The film tackles a lot of weighty, serious issues.
The subjects covered in “Oppenheimer” are serious and thought-provoking. Oppenheimer and the other scientists were geniuses, but even they wrestled with the wisdom of making an atomic bomb. Any person with even a modicum of a conscience would wrestle with making such a weapon, though they believed the country had no choice.
The movie boasts a great cast. Cillian Murphy is fantastic as the title character. Oppenheimer may be remembered as an American hero for developing the atomic bomb, but he was far from a perfect person. Among other things, he was a womanizer. It’s a film that doesn’t shy away from the shadows in Oppenheimer’s life and the story about the Manhattan Project.
The supporting cast of Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh as mistress Jean Tatlock, among many others, rose to the level of the writing and subject matter. Some even have career-best performances.
“Oppenheimer” is a perfect example of how significant a movie can be. When a gripping and important story combines with wonderful acting performances all around and one of the greatest directors of his generation, a moving and spectacular film is the result. This movie will make viewers think about the events depicted for a long time after the credits roll. It’s hard to describe the power behind this film — it’s something you just need to see for yourself. It’s an important movie, the most important one in recent memory.
The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, though complicated, is masterfully told by Christopher Nolan, a storyteller at the top of his game. Nolan has made many very good to great films. But odds are, when his career is over, “Oppenheimer” will be the first film mentioned among his many accomplishments. “Oppenheimer” is astonishing, maybe even a masterpiece. It’s the rare film enjoyed by critics and viewers alike.
Grade: A+
Rated R for some sexuality, nudity and language.
Bradley Griffith is a local attorney and a lifelong movie buff.