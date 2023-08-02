Possibly the most anticipated movie of 2023, “Oppenheimer” has finally arrived in theaters. The biopic of renowned scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer is director Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus, a virtual lock come awards season. It’s a towering achievement and an important film.

J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is known as the father of the atomic bomb. After studying physics in Cambridge in the 1920s, Oppenheimer returns to the United States to start teaching and furthering his research into quantum physics at the University of California, Berkeley, and the California Institute of Technology. While his first session only draws one student, his lectures quickly become popular and Oppenheimer becomes somewhat of a celebrity in the quantum physics community.

Bradley Griffith is a local attorney and a lifelong movie buff.

