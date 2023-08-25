Netflix produces a lot of movies each year. Comedies make up more than their fair share of these new films. Some are funny, many are not. And then some are in the category where they are funny, but they are a little too dumb and could have been much better. “The Out-Laws” falls into this last group.
Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a bank branch manager in what appears to be a fairly small town. Owen is a bit young to be a manager, but he has all the traits you would expect from such a position. He is a strait-laced, rule-following dork of a guy. But he’s kind to everyone, a trait that should never be undervalued.
Owen is engaged to Parker McDermott (Nina Dobrev), and the wedding date is fast approaching. Owen’s parents, Neil (Richard Kind) and Margie (Julie Hagerty), are very involved in Owen’s life, and they know Parker well. Neil and Margie are … well … let’s say it’s no surprise they raised a son like Owen.
Parker’s parents, on the other hand, have been absent the entire time that Owen and Parker have been dating. They have been living with a remote tribe in the Amazon rainforest and have not managed much contact at all with Parker in the last few years. When they do arrive a week before the wedding, Billy (Pierce Brosnan) and Lilly (Ellen Barkin) are the opposite of Neil and Margie. They are cool and stylish, with a dash of danger mixed in for good measure. And they want to get to know Owen.
Then Owen’s bank is robbed at gunpoint by two masked robbers. One man and one woman. They seem to know all the codes to get into the vault. After the robbery is complete, Owen has a revelation of sorts. He believes that the bank robbers were Billy and Lilly. But he can’t tell Parker until he’s sure. Can he?
What’s the first rule of a comedy? It has to be funny. A comedy must make viewers laugh. A lot. Not a chuckle here and there, but laughter so hard that you miss the next joke because your eyes are watering. That’s a great comedy. One that you will never forget and want to watch over and over again.
Is “The Out-Laws” a great comedy? No. Is it a decent comedy? Yes. There are many parts where I laughed out loud, gags that I didn’t see coming that worked perfectly in the plot and with good comedic timing. There just weren’t enough of those scenes.
What could have raised the film to another level was the third act. Instead of lifting the movie to new heights of comedy, the third act took the movie beyond any bounds of a somewhat coherent and believable plot to a ridiculous eye-rolling affair that damaged much of the goodwill built up by the film in the first two acts. There’s a stiff competition between the cops and the criminals for who is more incompetent. And no one wins this contest.
Another competition is also taking place in the movie: Neil and Margie are in a tight competition with Billy and Lilly to see who can be the worst parents. They are terrible in different ways. Billy and Lilly are criminals and put Parker’s life in danger. Neil and Margie never stop meddling in their son’s life and even go so far as to turn him in to the FBI. Who wins?
I like Adam Devine. He is great at playing the uptight momma’s boy who does everything by the book. It makes it even funnier when he rebels and does something out of character. He’s the funniest part of the movie, with Richard Kind and Julie Hagerty coming in as a close second as his parents.
“The Out-Laws” is not a bad movie. It has its share of funny moments and jokes. The movie walked right up to the line of being a very good movie and then tanked everything with a ridiculously outrageous third act. It’s far from the best movie I have seen this year, but there are much worse films out there to waste your time.
Grade: B
Rated R for language throughout, violence, sexual material, and brief drug use.
Bradley Griffith is a local attorney and a lifelong movie buff.
