After a long summer of no live music, Symphony of the Mountains is bringing back its live classical music offerings. During September, the symphony reconvened its brass quintet with two live concerts, one of them outdoors at Allandale Mansion. The performance, among the first live symphony concerts in the country, drew more than 300 people.
“People are just desperate to get out and enjoy some music,” said Scott Eddlemon, executive director of Symphony of the Mountains.
CONCERTS IN BRISTOL, KINGSPORT
The symphony plans to hold an outdoor concert on Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia, and an indoor concert on Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. These performances will be free, with the only entry requirement being a face mask.
Members of the public must refrain from attending if they’re sick or showing coronavirus symptoms. Attendees must wear a mask at all times and follow social distancing guidelines. In the interest of safety, the concerts will have no intermission and printed programs will not be distributed.
Because of limited space at the Kingsport concert, patrons must reserve their seats ahead of time by calling the symphony office at (423) 392-8423.
“They’ve scientifically worked out just how many people can be in the church and where they would sit, so we have to adhere to that. So because of that, we’re limited to 156 people that can come,” Eddlemon said.
ABOUT MOUNTAIN STRINGS
Mountain Strings consists of 18 string players — who will be “masked and distanced” — and is conducted by Laemmli Orth.
The symphony will present a variety of pieces, including “A Little Night Music” by Mozart, “Emily’s Reel” by Mark O’Connor, “Ashokan Farewell,” “A Prayer for Peace” by John Williams, and a medley of Appalachian favorites.
“It’ll be a very family- friendly, very enjoyable concert for all,” Eddlemon said.
MORE MUSIC TO MORE COMMUNITIES
Symphony of the Mountains is launching a new effort to bring orchestra music to additional communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The group hopes to continue to bring live concerts, musical education and connection to the region despite the challenges of the pandemic.