MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel will host its second annual Fall Festival, featuring live music, vendors, a car show and fireworks next month.

The festival will take place on Main Street on Oct. 1 from 3-8:30 p.m.

Four bands will be performing: the Cripple Creek Gang, Smith Creek, Railway Express and Benny Wilson.

The event will also feature local craft vendors and woodworkers, food trucks, face painting and bounce houses.

The Mount Carmel Senior Center will sponsor a car show, and the Mount Carmel Library will sponsor a sidewalk chalk contest in which attendees can showcase their art skills.

Alderman Mindy Fleishour said the event brings the community together.

"The festival is good for fellowship and is a good way to meet people in the community," Fleishour said. "It also helps people support local businesses, but overall it's about fellowship."

Also, weather permitting, the festival will close with fireworks. Anyone interested in participating in the car show can contact the Mount Carmel Senior Center.