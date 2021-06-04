MOUNT CARMEL — A committee of local residents and town officials met to begin planning a new Fall Festival, which is tentatively scheduled to take place Sept. 25.
The committee is chaired by Alderman Mindy Fleishour, who successfully lobbied the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to contribute $15,000 in the 2021-22 budget toward creation of a Fall Festival to replace the Block Party, which was canceled this year.
In recent years the Block Party, which usually takes place shortly before the beginning of Kingsport’s Fun Fest, was organized and sponsored by Horizon Credit Union. HCU announced earlier this year it wouldn’t be organizing the event this summer, and the Block Party was canceled.
On Wednesday the newly formed Mount Carmel Outreach Committee outlined several features it would like to incorporate in the Fall Festival, which would take place on Main Street in the downtown area where the Block Party takes place.
The Fall Festival would begin around 3 p.m. and include live entertainment, food trucks, craft vendors, children’s games and attractions, an antique farm tractor and equipment show, and potentially fireworks after sundown to end the event.
Due to the time of year, fireworks would be dependent on how dry the weather has been and fire safety.
There is also a 5K Fun Run tentatively scheduled for the morning of Sept. 25 as part of the Fall Festival.
The committee also hopes to get local students involved with an art contest to come up with an event logo that would be printed on T-shirts, as well as a scarecrow making contest, with entries being used to decorate Main Street prior to the event.
Aside from Fleishour, the committee is comprised of Alderman John Gibson, Fire Chief Jason Byington, Mount Carmel Elementary Principal Amy Glass, City Manager Mike Housewright, Merrilyn Price, Gary Traylor and Dustin Moore.
Anyone interested in registering a food truck or craft vendor booth can find the application link in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
A link to the Mount Carmel Fall Festival Facebook page is also ocated in the online version of this article.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event should call City Hall at (423) 357-7311.