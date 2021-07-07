MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Senior Center and city employees were the big winners thanks to last-minute changes approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the 2021-22 budget.
During its June 24 meeting, the the BMA voted 5-1 to approve the second and final reading of its spending plan, but not before nearly eliminating a $44,000 surplus in the paving fund.
Alderman John Gibson made a motion to increase the Senior Center’s proposed contribution from $16,000 to $20,000, with the extra $4,000 coming from the paving line-item surplus. The Senior Center received $12,000 in 2020-21.
That motion was approved 6-0.
Gibson also noted that Mount Carmel was the only governmental agency in the area that didn’t give its employees some sort of COVID bonus.
The BMA agreed to give the town’s 22 full-time employees a $1,000 bonus, and the 30 part-time employees a $500 bonus, for a total cost of $37,000. Those funds were also reallocated from the paving line-item surplus.
Alderman Jim Gilliam cast the only no vote for the bonuses.
There was also a heated discussion regarding $15,000 which had been approved in the first reading of the budget in May for creation of a Fall Festival.
Alderman Darby Patrick, who is a longtime member of the Mount Carmel Block Party organizing committee, asked if the $15,000 included the cost of overtime for city employees and police officers.
Patrick, who wasn’t appointed to the Fall Festival organizing committee, suggested that police and public works overtime might increase the cost of the event to $30,000.
Alderman Mindy Fleishour, who chairs the committee overseeing the festival planning, questioned why Patrick is opposed to the Fall Festival.
“Is there a legitimate reason why we would not want to hold a festival?” Fleishour asked Patrick. “Is it literally just because of overtime that we don’t want to give the community something to be proud of?”
Fleishour added, “I think the community deserves it. We’ve had bad publicity forever. It’s important for the community to get out and meet and greet. We have new people who move to this community every single month. I know that for a fact, and it’s great for the people to get out and meet. It’s a good, positive thing and something for the town to be proud of. I have an issue with somebody trying to take that away or looking for any reason to try to pull that away from the community.”
Fleishour noted that several food trucks and vendors have already signed up for the festival, which is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 25, and the response to the proposed event has been “great.”
She said vendor fees might cover the cost of the Fall Festival.
“Our goal is to not use any of the $15,000 if we don’t have to,” Fleishour added. “We’re trying to make it self-funded.”
Patrick said he believes the $15,000 could be used for other needs in the town.
There was no motion to eliminate the festival funding, however, and in the final vote for the overall budget the only no vote was cast by Gilliam.
Other new spending approved in Mount Carmel’s
2021-22 budget includes:
• A 35-cent pay increase for city employees, depending on their performance evaluation.
• The purchase of a new police car budgeted at $45,000.
• Another $45,000 allocated for the fire department for new air packs. Fire Chief Jason Byington cut that cost in half by acquiring half the needed devices from Eastman Chemical Co.
• $80,000 budgeted for Public Works to purchase a track hoe, trailer and attachments.
• $145,000 budgeted for paving Poplar Street.
• $40,000 for parks improvements. One key element of that project will be upgrading the lights, which will cost $20,00 to $25,00, leaving the rest for miscellaneous upgrades.
• $3,000 for an accounting software package for City Hall.
Mount Carmel is projected to end the 2021-22 fiscal year with almost $800,000 in savings.
Due to the countywide reassessments, and increased real estate values that resulted, Mount Carmel approved its state certified property tax rate of $1.389.
That’s a reduction from the $1.67 property tax rate in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Anytime there is an assessment, the state sets a certified tax rate for cities and counties to ensure they don’t generate additional revenue.