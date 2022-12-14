Morgan wade at bristol rhythm and roots reunion

Morgan Wade is no stranger to Southwest Virginia or either of the two Bristols. The Americana and country singer, as pictured above, performed in Bristol in 2021.

 Tom Netherland/Bristol Now

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan.

“It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video