BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan.
“It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
A native of Southwest Virginia, Wade returns home for a performance at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday. On Tuesday, only a smattering of tickets remained available. For those bound to attend, secondary ticket seller StubHub advertises a handful of tickets for sale.
Catapulted quickly into music’s nationwide scope early in 2021, Wade’s album “Reckless” essentially proclaimed to all the world that she had arrived. It’s her “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”
“I’m still kind of getting used to it,” said Wade. “I’m soaking it all in. I’m experiencing a lot of firsts. For a while, I was keeping every plane ticket. Well, that didn’t last.”
Wade is not from Bristol. But, as with Castlewood’s 49 Winchester, she was enveloped into and sprouted from the Bristol music scene. Now she’s on Arista Records, which was Alan Jackson’s longtime label, as a national artist whose brand continues to spread.
“Haven’t met Alan Jackson yet,” Wade said. “It’s still mind-boggling to me, all of this. They’ve sure been great to me.”
Scars and all, Wade bares her beaten and battered soul for all to adore. For instance, in interviews and in her songs, she’s upfront about her past issues with substance use.
“Being brutally honest, sometimes it takes a minute,” Wade said. “It was therapeutic. At first, I was nervous to put this record out. Will people like this? I’m glad I didn’t hold back. People are tired of the fake music, cheesy lyrics.”
Wade’s album could well have been titled “Finding Me.” There’s a yearning. For example, in her song “Take Me Away,” Wade references her “hungry heart” and her “angry bones” and that she’s “so tired of being alone.”
“My songs sum up that I definitely feel things pretty hard,” Wade said. “Anytime I experienced something, I had to experience things pretty hard. I tried to do things really hard, which is one reason why I’m sober.”
Wade’s sobriety seems vital to her success.
“I don’t think I would be doing what I’m doing if I hadn’t gotten sober,” Wade said. “I don’t think I could handle it. I’ve been sober for four years. I was a sloppy drunk. It wasn’t like I was sitting there writing orchestras — not onstage. I didn’t know my limits, ever.”
Nowadays, clarity rules in Wade’s widening world. She’s able to enjoy the success that her music has wrought. For instance, next year’s bookings include already sold-out shows from New York City to Los Angeles. The past year witnessed Wade’s tour stops across the country and across the pond. She performed in England, Scotland and Ireland. She drew audiences in the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain.
These days, Wade’s good with where she’s at and who she is as a person. Speak to her. Listen to her soul-baring lyrics. She sounds like a person who is exactly where she wants to be as a person, singer and songwriter.
“I guess I gotta be,” Wade said. “I’m glad that message is getting across. I have goals, places I want to be, places I want to go.”