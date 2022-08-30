BRISTOL, Tenn. — Northeast Tennessee’s history of moonshine stills, complete with copper lines — and outlaw ancestors — running through these hills, is no secret. And Tennessee Hills aims to make sure of that in East Tennessee and beyond.
The regional distillery broke ground on its new $21.3 million headquarters and manufacturing facility in Bristol on Tuesday across from The Pinnacle on Highway 11-W.
The site, dubbed “The Hill,” will serve as a manufacturing site and a museum settled on the first hill in Tennessee when crossing the state line from Virginia on Interstate 81.
“We’ve got NASCAR, we’ve got the birthplace of country music and now we’ve got The Hill,” said Scott Andrew, business partner to Tennessee Hill’s founder, Stephen Callahan. “It’s going to be the starting point going east to west through Tennessee. The trailhead of Tennessee Whiskey is going to be right here on this hill. We’re going to do this whole region and state proud with it.”
Tennessee Hills is Callahan’s third Tri-Cities site in addition to its original Jonesborough location and another in Johnson City.
The upcoming Tennessee Hills location in Bristol will bring 45 new jobs with wages “well above” the county median wage, said Stuart McWhorter, the Tennessee Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. He also said it is anticipated to be the fourth-largest automated distiller in the state.
For Callahan and Andrew, Tennessee Hills isn’t just ready to stretch throughout the Tri-Cities — the two are ready to bring the brand across the Volunteer State, becoming a whiskey-soaked crown jewel of Tennessee much like Jim Beam, Wild Turkey and others in neighboring Kentucky.
“Tennessee Hills is already a big lifestyle brand in this region,” Andrew said. “It’s not going to be just statewide. It’s going to be national. One of our goals is to make all Tennesseans proud of the craft and this industry and what it does.”
Tennessee Hills specializes in quality liquor, from straight bourbon and rye whiskeys to specialty rum and corn whiskey, such as the fan favorite, “Lemon Drop” made from grain and real lemon juice.
Callahan first discovered his love for distilling in his hometown of Jonesborough, where his father taught 11-year-old Callahan the art of distilling, just as his father did, Andrew told the crowd at the groundbreaking. Callahan later majored in chemistry at Emory & Henry College, where he also played football — and, Andrew added, secretly made corn whiskey in his dorm.
After working at Eastman following college, Callahan ventured out on his own to create his own business and transform the historic salt house in Jonesborough into the first Tennessee Hills site in 2016. Now, his third site will become operational in Bristol by next year.
“Over the years when I was doing tastings behind the bar in Jonesborough, I’d say ‘We’re kind of like that single-car NASCAR team,’ ” Callahan said, inciting a roar from the crowd with his NASCAR analogy. “We put a car together, we build our own equipment, we put the team together on a budget and we go out to see if we qualify to make the race that weekend.’
“I’m here to tell you right now that we’re in the pole position here in Bristol, Tennessee, and we have a shot at winning this thing.”
The site isn’t about putting a hillbilly-type concoction into a glass jar for tourism’s sake — Tennessee Hills plans to keep its products centered on Callahan’s craft and the region’s distillation history.
“We’re not going to lean on any gimmicks,” Callahan said. “We aren’t going to have celebrities selling our products. I want to build a company that represents Tennessee and that goes back from the people from Ireland and Scotland, the very rugged people who came over here and carved out a livelihood, fought Indians, survived the elements and brought their moonshine stills.
“I want to build a company that is truly representative of where we came from — the rugged people that we are. I want to make a product that everybody could be proud of for hundreds of years.”
The building will offer a museum focused on the history of distilling and moonshine, native to the hills of Tennessee. Two antique stills — one being an Irish still from the late 1800s — sat at the entrance of the building offering guests a taste of the future museum along with photos and a model of the Tennessee Hills future Bristol location.
The facility will also allow room for education as a part of East Tennessee State University’s minor degree program in brewing and distillation studies.
ETSU offers a minor degree program in brewing and distillation studies, which started last spring. The program, according to the ETSU site, was built on foundations of scientific thinking, business, marketing, and entrepreneurial principles, with an understanding of legal, ethical, social and historical aspects of alcohol consumption and its impact on communities and economies. The new Tennessee Hills site will offer learning spaces for the program’s students to study disciplines like manufacturing, supply chain management, data analytics, marketing and more, Kimberly McCorkle, ETSU’s provost and senior vice president for academics told the crowd at the groundbreaking.
“We were able to develop the program thanks to the partnership and the leadership of successful leaders like Steven and Scott,” McCorkle said. “Without them and the help of Tennessee Hills, it really would not have been possible. That minor has now become one of our most popular on campus, and we’re hoping to develop it into a full bachelor’s program.”
Callahan and Andrew have big dreams for Tennessee Hills, including its Tri-Cities properties and a an “experience” Andrew said he aims to bring to the famed Copperhead Road in Johnson County, made famous by the famous Steve Earle song.
But for now, “The Hill” will serve as a start of a history that is honored through the site and will be continued by Tennessee Hills.
“There are times in Bristol’s history when you know you’re seeing something that’s starting that’s really just the impetus of something that’s going to be huge,” state Sen. Jon Lundberg told the crowd. “Folks, look around. And if you don’t feel it, you still know it. Something huge is happening and it’s starting right here.”