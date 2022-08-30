BRISTOL, Tenn. — Northeast Tennessee’s history of moonshine stills, complete with copper lines — and outlaw ancestors — running through these hills, is no secret. And Tennessee Hills aims to make sure of that in East Tennessee and beyond.

The regional distillery broke ground on its new $21.3 million headquarters and manufacturing facility in Bristol on Tuesday across from The Pinnacle on Highway 11-W.

Scott Andrew and Stephen Callahan break ground on the future Bristol site.
The event included a model of the future site in Bristol.
Stephen and Jessica Callahan first started Tennessee Hills in 2016 with the original location in Jonesborough. Now, the two have a Johnson City location and soon, one in Bristol.

A variety of drinks were available at the groundbreaking event.
This Irish still from the late 1800s will soon be a part of the future museum.
Event-goers were able to taste Tennessee Hill specialties at the groundbreaking on Tuesday.

The Hill is located at 1328 US-11-W in Bristol. For more information, go to https://www.tnhillsdistillery.com/