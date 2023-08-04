KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport will once again welcome ghosts, ghouls, goblins and other scary costumes at this year’s October event, the Model City Monster Bash.
The Kingsport Chamber will host Model City Monster Bash from 7 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Kingsport Farmers Market, 308 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, Tennessee.
“Your Kingsport Chamber is thrilled to bring our own form of Halloween to Kingsport,” said Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber director of membership events, in a press release. “We are bringing this event back to the Tri-Cities after several years of a hiatus, and anticipate this year’s Model City Monster Bash to be bigger than ever.”
Attendees can to partake in selections of craft beer and a variety of food offerings from a number of Kingsport restaurants, the release said. Tickets are $35 per person. Each ticket includes two drinks and food. At an additional cost, a chance to enter the costume and pumpkin carving contest may be added at the time of purchase. The price to enter the costume contest is $10, and the price to enter the pumpkin carving contest is $5.
The Kingsport Chamber is composed of two non-profit organizations: the Kingsport Chamber Foundation (501(c)(3)) and Kingsport Chamber of Commerce (501(c)(6)). The Kingsport Chamber Foundation manages, promotes, supports and assists a number of charitable, educational, environmental, leadership, quality of life and wellness programs that have a tremendous impact on the Kingsport community. For more information on the Kingsport Chamber, go to www.KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8800.