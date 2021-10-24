Sunday's the last day of the Model City Antique & Flea, an arts, crafts, antiques, food and furniture event from noon to 4 p.m. Founded by Allyson Kilgore and Robin Griswold, the event in Kingsport's Civic Auditorium has more than 70 vendors, selling everything from candles, soap, plants and jewelry to signs, antique lamps, cast-iron cookware and homemade pies. The entrance fee is $5 a person. Also, retired Dobyns-Bennett teacher and coach David Hoover will be outside selling his book titled "100 Years of Glory 1921-2012 Dobyns-Bennett Football." Other vendors also are outside.
Model City Antique & Flea
Rick Wagner
Reporter
