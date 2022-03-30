KINGSPORT — The ladies behind the Model City Antique and Flea Spring Market are on a mission to bring a shopping opportunity for all interests in Kingsport while putting local makers in the spotlight.
The spring market set for April 1-3 at Kingsport’s Civic Auditorium is co-hosted by Allyson Kilgore and Robin Griswold. The two first started the seasonal, weekend Model City Antique and Flea markets at the facility in 2020. Now, they look to continue the event with its wide variety of local vendors.
“We try to provide a good mix so we can appeal to more people,” Kilgore said. “People like that they are not looking at things that are exactly the same. They like the variety. I know that every shopper that comes in has a different shopping list, a different taste. We are trying to appeal to a larger market than just antique lovers or vintage hunters.”
The market includes more than 85 local vendors offering antiques, handmade goods, boutique and vintage clothing, jewelry, garden fare, food, metalworks and more throughout the three-day, indoor/outdoor market.
The other goal for Model City Antique and Flea is to make locals more aware of makers and business owners located in Kingsport and beyond.
“We have a heart for small businesses,” Kilgore said. “And we want to show the community that we’ve got some great local small business owners they can support,” Kilgore said. “We hope that these vendors see the benefit of participating in our market long after the weekend is over.”
The event will also include two grand prizes valued at over $400. All pre-purchased ticket holders will be registered for the giveaways and will also have early access to shopping beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday before the event officially begins. The winner will be selected on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“That’s something that our vendors have contributed to,” Kilgore said, “so they’re giving of themselves to make this a great incentive for people to buy that ticket early. And those who purchase a ticket early can come in at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.”
Tickets are currently half-off through Thursday at 6 p.m. To pre-purchase a ticket go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/model-city-antique-flea-spring-market-tickets-203318841127?discount=HALFOFF.
Tickets are $5 at the door for adults and free for children 12 and under. Tickets are good for the entire weekend and parking is free. The market will be held on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Civic Auditorium is located at 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport.
