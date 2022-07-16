KINGSPORT — Nine young ladies will vie for the titles Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport on Sunday.
The Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Competition is a preliminary to the Miss Tennessee pageant in the Miss America system. Outgoing Miss Sullivan County Eliza Sanders made it into the Top 5 at this year’s Miss Tennessee pageant and was second runner-up.
In the time she has competed in the Miss America Program, Sanders has earned more than $9,850 in scholarships.
Sunday’s competition will conclude as Sanders and outgoing Miss Kingsport Lauren Ross will pass the titles to the two new titleholders.
This year’s candidates:
• Sarah Grace Blevins is the 21-year-old daughter of Cathy and the late Dr. Ballard H. Blevins. She is currently attending King University studying nursing.
She is employed at Gastroenterology Associates and is a choreographer at Lamplight Theater and Gate City High School.
Talent: Worship lyrical dance and vocal
Platform: Purple Promise Make Alzheimer’s a Memory
• Lauren Madison “Maddie” Ratliff, 18, is the daughter of Blaine and Wendy Ratliff.
She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in communications and international studies at East Tennessee State University.
Talent: Baton twirling to “Let’s Get Loud”
Platform: “Make an Impact” The Joys of Volunteering
• Taylor Hubbard, 25, is the daughter of David and Tina Hubbard. She is a 2021 graduate of East Tennessee State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English. She is an adjunct professor at ETSU.
Talent: Vocal “That’s Life”
Platform: Read to Lead
• Autumn Walden, 19, is the daughter of Cassie Walden.
She attends East Tennessee State University studying law.
Talent: Monologue
Platform: “The Road MHAAP to Success: The Mental Health Advocacy and Awareness Project”
• Deanna Marie Greer, 20, is the daughter of Roger and Kelly Greer.
She is a graduate of Johnson County High School and attended the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and met the requirements to become a licensed cosmetologist.
Talent: Energetic clogging routine
Platform: S.T.O.P. and Serve (Serving to Teach Others Passion)
• Delana King, 20, is the daughter of Tammy and Jeff King.
A junior at East Tennessee State University pursuing a degree in health care, she is employed at LakeView Marina.
Talent: Singing
Platform: Mental Health Awareness
• Ashtin Brynn Pierson, 18, is the daughter of Kelly and David Pierson.
A 2022 graduate of Sullivan East High School, she is a freshman at East Tennessee State University pursuing a degree in elementary education. She is employed at Belk.
Talent: Vocal
Platform: Training hearts for youth
• Dakota Buckingham, 18, is the daughter of Tim and Cindy Buckingham.
She is a sophomore at East Tennessee State University pursuing a degree in kinesiology. She is employed at Pal’s.
Talent: Baton twirling
Platform: Sports therapy
• Anna Konstantopoulos, 22, is the daughter of David and Kimberly Konstantopoulos.
She is a graduate of Milligan University with a bachelor’s degree in biblical and theological studies. She is employed as a graphics designer.
Talent: Drums
Platform: Unseen but Believed, Raising Awareness for Invisible Illnesses
Come see who we will be crowned the new Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Center in Kingsport.
Reserved seat tickets are available. Tickets can be purchased Saturday at Taylor Hamilton Insurance at 1063 Lynn Garden Drive (beside the Laundry Mat at the Gravely Road traffic light). The tickets are $20 and include a program.
For more information, call 246-3810 or 612-8247.