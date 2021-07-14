KINGSPORT — The Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Competition will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at Ross N. Robinson Middle School.
Miss Tennessee 2021 Tally Bevis, who was crowned two weeks ago in Memphis, will be in attendance and will be available to sign autographs.
This Fun Fest event is an official preliminary of the Miss America competition, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Reserved seating tickets ($20, including a program) can be purchased from any contestant or at Taylor Hamilton Insurance, 708 E. Sullivan St. General admission tickets ($10) are available at the Fun Fest Store. Programs will be sold at the event for $7.
Organizers urged early ticket purchases because the venue is smaller than in past years.
The Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Organization received two awards at the state pageant: overall best pageant production and highest scholarships awarded in the state.
"We credit those recognitions, especially the highest scholarships awarded, to our local businesses for their support of our organization," Executive Director Mary Hamilton said.
The event will culminate with the crowning of Miss Kingsport 2022 and Miss Sullivan County 2022. The two will hit the ground running the next morning, making appearances at Fun Fest events through the festival’s run. They’ll spend the next year performing community service, making appearances, and preparing to compete in the Miss Tennessee Pageant in 2022.
This year's contestants are: Madelyn Hayes, Marissa Mitchell, Madison Mitchell, Aleah McCoy, Ashtin Pierson, Lauren Ross, Eliza Sanders, and Taylor Sanders.
Reigning Miss Kingsport
Taylor Hubbard, from Fall Branch, graduated magna cum laude in May 2019 with two bachelor's degrees in history and English and received her master’s in English from East Tennessee State University earlier this month. She plans to pursue her Ph.D. in English literature with a concentration in Medieval and Renaissance literature and go on to teach at the university level. Her talent is ballet en pointe
Reigning Miss Sullivan County
Caitlyn Ison, from Mount Carmel, is a student at ETSU studying elementary education and chemistry. She plans to become an elementary school teacher or high school chemistry teacher. Her talent is playing piano.