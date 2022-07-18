Top, outgoing Miss Kingsport Lauren Ross crowns her successor, Anna Konstantopoulos, during Sunday’s Miss Kingsport & Miss Sullivan County 2023 Scholarship Competition at the Toy F. Reid Center. Above, outgoing Miss Sullivan County Eliza Sanders crowns her successor, Maddie Ratliff.
Left to right: Third Runner Up Gracie Blevings; First Runner Up Deanna Greer; Miss Kingsport 2023 Anna Konstantopoulos; Miss Sullivan County 2023 Maddie Ratliff; and Second Runner Up Dakota Buckingham.
KINGSPORT — The crowns, sashes, duties and fun of being Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County passed from those whose year-long reigns came to an end Sunday and to the two who won the titles for the year ahead.
Miss Kingsport 2023 is Anna Konstantopoulos, 22, the daughter of David and Kimberly Konstantopoulos.
A graduate of Milligan University with a degree in Biblical theological studies, she is employed as a graphic designer and played drums for the talent portion of the Miss Kingsport & Miss Sullivan County 2023 Scholarship Competition.
Her chosen cause is “Unseen but Believed, Raising Awareness for Invisible Illnesses.”
Miss Sullivan County 2023 is Maddie Ratliff, 18, the daughter of Blaine and Wendy Ratliff.
She is pursuing a degree in communications and international studies at East Tennessee State University and performed a baton twirling routine for the talent portion of the competition.
Her chosen cause is “Making an Impact, the Joys of Volunteering.”
The first-runner up is Deanna Greer; second runner-up, Dakota Buckingham; and third runner-up, Gracie Blevins.
Blevins also was named Miss Congeniality by her fellow candidates.
The Miss Kingsport & Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Organization is a non-profit that has existed for more than 60 years. It is a preliminary to the Miss Tennessee pageant, and a part of the Miss America Scholarship Program.
Konstantopoulos and Ratliff will represent the city and county, respectively, at Miss Tennessee next June.
