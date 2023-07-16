KINGSPORT — On Sunday afternoon, new winners were crowned at the 69th annual Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Competition.
Eight girls from the region competed in several sections, including the fitness wear, talent and evening gown competitions. Each girl shared an introduction and answered questions about their platform in front of the crowd and panel of judges.
Elizabeth Kiser, 17, was crowned this year's Miss Kingsport. Kiser is a rising senior at West Ridge High School. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Drew Kiser. During the competition, Kiser performed a pointe dance routine and spoke about her work with Sullivan County Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Deanna Greer, 21, was crowned this year's Miss Sullivan County. Greer is a graduate of Johnson County High School and attended Tennessee College of Applied Technology, and she met the requirements to become a licensed cosmetologist. She is the daughter of Roger and Kelly Greer. She performed a clogging routine and talked about working with the volunteer organization S.T.O.P. and Serve (Serving to Teach Others Passion).
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, former Miss Kingsport Anna Konstantopolus and Miss Tennessee Teen Anna Grace Parlapiano helped crown the newest winners.
Kiser and Greer were awarded a $1,700 scholarship from the organization, an official Miss America crown and sash, $1,500 of services courtesy of Changes Medical Spa, services from Sugar Mama Waxing and Beauty Studio and a gift from the executive director and staff.
Kiran Nieves-Noel and Dakota Buckingham were awarded as runners-up in the competition. Both runners-up received up to a $400 scholarship for placing. The Miss Kingsport and Sullivan County Scholarship Organization provided approximately $6,400 in scholarship to the participants this year.
Hunter Wells received the Samantha Hess Miss Congeniality Memorial Award, Elizabeth Kiser received the Jean Hilton Memorial Interview Award, and Dakota Buckingham received the Taylor Hamilton Insurance Talent Award.