KINGSPORT — Lauren Ross was crowned Miss Kingsport 2022, and Eliza Sanders was crowned Miss Sullivan County 2022, at the conclusion of the Miss Kingsport & Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Competition at Ross N. Robinson Middle School on Sunday.
Ross and Sanders were among eight contenders for the two titles.
Ross, 17, of Mount Carmel, is the daughter of Todd Ross and Heather Ross. A 2021 graduate of Volunteer High School, the new Miss Kingsport plans to attend East Tennessee State University this fall and major in psychology.
Sanders, 18, of Kingsport, is the daughter of Joel and Donna Sanders. A 2021 graduate of Sullivan South High School, the new Miss Sullivan County plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University this fall and pursue a career in dance.
Miss Tennessee Tally Bevis, crowned July 3 in Memphis and headed to the Miss America competition in December, attended Sunday’s local competition and assisted in crowning the new titleholders.
The event brought to an end the two-year reigns of Miss Kingsport Taylor Hubbard and Miss Sullivan County Caitlyn Ison.