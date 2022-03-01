I might be rushing it a bit, but East Tennessee has seemed rather spring-like lately hasn’t it? Now I’m not foolish enough to believe it will stay this way for long, but it’s put a little spring in my step going out to cover a story and carelessly leaving my jacket in the newsroom.
The world may seem a bit crazy at the moment, but I hope you’ve been able to enjoy the little things where you can, like this taste of spring weather we’ve had.
Below are a few bits of enjoyable and not so enjoyable information that came across my desk and caught my eye.
Happenings as of late
• The Carter Family Fold reopens on March 5 with the Hogslop String Band. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for kids ages 6 to 11. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org/.
• According to the American Automobile Association, as oil prices surge, drivers should brace for more pump price increases. The current national gas price average, according to AAA, is $3.60. Tennessee’s current average is $3.43 while the Tri Cities’ is $3.49.
• The U.S. Census Bureau released results from its most recent Small Business Pulse Survey. The findings include:
— 76.1% of U.S small businesses reported a large or moderate increase in prices paid for goods and services compared to six months ago.
— 58.2% of U.S construction small businesses reported a large increase in prices paid for goods and services compared to six months ago. The national average for this statistic was 36.5%.
— 12.2% of U.S. small businesses required employee COVID-19 vaccination & 10.6% a negative COVID-19 test before physically coming to work in the last week.
Notes from the field
Recently, I spoke with a co-worker who made the move to Kingsport. He seemed bright-eyed and genuinely appreciative of all our town has to offer. The allure of local hiking and biking trails are at the top of his list while talks of restaurants, schools, local government and more have served as added moments of excitement. The enthusiasm of moving to the region is not lost on my co-worker. The only question that made me pause was one I too have thought long and hard about. He asked me where the local music venues were.
Kingsport has a few options, while Bristol and Johnson City offer a few more. But when this topic came up it reminded me of one aspect of Knoxville I dearly missed when I returned to the Tri-Cities after college: live music.
Of course, I had possibly become a bit spoiled when it came to concerts in college. I would cover just about every concert that rolled through Knoxville when I attended the University of Tennessee and worked for the student newspaper, The Daily Beacon. I wrote concert reviews, did preview stories on bands coming to every venue in the area, interviewed artists and had a weekly column that covered the best and worst new music that was just released. I believe I made about $10 an hour, but the shows made it well worth it. After averaging at least one music story and often one or more concerts a week, I was more than disappointed when I returned home.
Kingsport and the Tri-Cities could use more venues like the Paramount and the Cameo Theatre in Bristol and places like the Down Home in Johnson City. I’m all for smaller stages for intimate settings, but I believe a venue that could host bands that would drive more traffic to the area could benefit the region. That’s not to say they don’t come here. The Paramount alone has hosted artists such as Cody Jinks, Amy Grant, Ronnie Millsap and Trace Adkins. And when it comes to Kingsport, I have long thought the State Theatre would make a great addition to the list of live music venues in the region. It could also serve as a shot in the arm for Downtown Kingsport’s revitalization as well as the arts and culture of the Model City as a whole.
Places like Freedom Hall and the Bristol Motor Speedway do a nice job of offering concerts on a bigger scale. Last year’s Morgan Wallen concert at BMS is a good example of using a venue for another purpose to make more revenue and attract more folks to the region. Wallen will return to BMS next year with an even bigger, two-day concert. And I’d be willing to bet he’ll bring quite the following along with him — who will then stay in our hotels, buy gas and eat at our restaurants, which is a positive for the region.
It’s not just about large crowds in arena-style venues, though. This region is unlike any other when it comes to its music heritage. The Birthplace of Country Music is right here in the Tri-Cities. Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia also hold the yearly Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion each year with national acts and regional bands scattered throughout the lengthy lineup. The festival serves as a great example of what tapping into music heritage can do for a place and the region.
We also have music heritage showcased throughout the year at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons. If you’ve never been, I encourage you to give it a shot. It’s family friendly, entertaining, full of talented musicians and you get to soak in a huge part of American music history, thanks to the legendary Carter family.
Music is a large part of Tennessee’s heritage and specifically Northeast Tennessee’s history. We need more music venues to showcase the region. And we could use venues working to showcase national acts with loyal followings. It’s something I hope can be added to the region that is so rich in possibility and history.
Send your notes and/or a business anniversaries (ending in a five or zero) to mwaters@timesnews.net.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.