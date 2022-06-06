Now is the time to get out and about in our region. Below are a couple of events that came across my desk this week to mark on your calendar. Enjoy!
• The Kingsport Public Library will host a Behind the Book event on Saturday, June 11, full of local authors. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park at 414 Broad St. Early Bird Coffee will also be on site.
• Gate City Frontier will host its Run the Gate 5K run/walk on Saturday, June 11, at 8 a.m. The route will include Gate City High School, the old bank, the Gate City Theater, The Campus Diner and more. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/gatecityfrontier or https://www.mygatecity.com/events/.
Notes from the field
We live on hallowed ground and most of us don’t even realize it.
The history that took place in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia spreads throughout the place we call home. And one of the biggest pieces of history attributed to our region includes our music heritage.
There is no band, musician, producer, songwriter — anyone — that had more to do with the history and formation of recorded and modern music than the legendary Carter Family. If you know me, you know I believe the Carter Family is the nucleus of music — country and otherwise.
The founding family of country music got its start in Maces Valley, an unincorporated area of Scott County, Virginia. The original band included A. P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter. The family would go on to make music history through their harmonic country, gospel and old-time music — and their legendary 1927 Bristol Session recordings that helped spark what is referred to as the “big bang” of country music.
I could go on and on about the importance of the band, their songwriting and the impact it had on the music world both sonically and commercially, but what I think needs to be highlighted here is the legacy that has been left behind and should be honored and shared throughout our region.
And that’s exactly what Sara and A.P. Carter’s granddaughter, Rita Forrester, is continuing in Hiltons, Virginia.
Each week, I have had the privilege of highlighting the band that will perform at the Carter Family Fold on Saturday nights from April to November. The bands range from gospel and old-time music to country and bluegrass. And on Saturday, June 4, Forrester was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award for her work to continue her family’s music heritage and preserve the historic music venue that still cranks out old-time and traditional music in the Carter Family’s honor.
Forrester isn’t just the granddaughter of A.P. and Sara Carter (and the niece of Maybelle Carter as well as a cousin to June Carter Cash). She is also the executive director of the Fold in addition to her duties as the emcee, booking contact for the performers and the supervisor of the staff and volunteers at the venue. Forrester puts in a mountain of work to preserve her family’s heritage and share the music with anyone near and far — and places with such a mission deserve partnerships within our region and support from locals and beyond.
With more than 50,000 visitors from the U.S. and beyond annually, the Carter Family’s reach still carries to each corner of the world. On Saturday night alone, the Fold saw visitors from as far as the Netherlands, South Africa and Egypt, among others.
The region’s music heritage doesn’t end there.
The Carter Family, along with other recordings in 1927 from those who played “Hillbilly Music”, such as Jimmie Rodgers and Ernest Stoneman, started in Bristol, known as the Birthplace of Country Music. Thankfully, that heritage and history is honored today at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and lives on through the annual music festival, Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion (which usually includes a rendition of the Carter Family’s “Will The Circle Be Unbroken”).
These shows, museum exhibits, festivals and events should be enjoyed in our region, but I believe it’s in our region’s best interest to share our history and invite others to see the roots of country music that are still thriving in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
Both The Carter Family Fold and the Birthplace of Country Music do fabulous jobs of preserving and sharing our region’s music history and continuing its heritage. But it’s also another way our region can bring visitors from all over the country and the world to visit (and support our local economies).
If you ask me, we are blessed to live in this region for various reasons. But we are also lucky to live in a place with attractions with historical value.
The ways in which we can support our musical roots is pretty simple — go to a show, support your local and regional musical acts and share this music history of our home with everyone you know. If it’s not your sort of thing, I get it. But I bet within a song or two, you’d be at the front of the Carter Fold stage attempting to flatfoot with the usually older folks who sure know what they’re doing.
Keep an eye open for events and shows at http://www.carterfamilyfold.org/. And also be on the lookout for other events that are usually covered with various live musical acts and venues that host shows and open-mic nights — You never know what piece of music history could be added in our day in time to the music history circle that remains unbroken in our region.